Dwayne Johnson promotes Moana 2 in emotional interview, reflects upon true meaning of masculinity: ‘Asking for help…’

Actor Dwayne Johnson hit an emotional note while talking about his upcoming film, Moana 2. He shared his perspective of true masculinity which he believes lies in asking for help when needed. In talks with Entertainment Weekly about his character Maui from Moana and its sequel, Dwayne said, “The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower.” Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflects on the definition of true masculinity while in talks for his upcoming film, Moana 2. (File Photo/AP)

Dwayne reveals his definition of masculinity

Dwayne choked on emotions while discussing his character Maui and what masculinity meant to him. He said, “Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It's not being a badass. Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, This is what I'm feeling, and it's okay. Here's my chest. I'll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me.”

When he was first offered to voice the character of Maui in the Disney film in 2016, the actor said to the media outlet, “I was like, 'Okay, I know who this is.’” He further described the demigod inside out, saying: “This guy who is very presentational, who puts on a show, who loves to hold court, sing and dance, and make people feel good.” The actor added, “But there's a lot that's brewing deep down that, eventually, he is going to have to contend with because it's like a ball that you're holding underwater. Eventually, you've got to let the ball go, and it's going to explode.” Dwayne himself had conflicted with the messages of vulnerability while he was growing up and faced losses in his life.

Dwayne’s Maui teaches opening up to others

The Red Notice actor believed that the character of Maui in the original film and the upcoming sequel will be crucial as it will show people that “you can be strong, you can be big, you can be independent, but it's okay to ask for help.” He continued, “When you do finally ask for help, the universe and your loved ones have a way of meeting you halfway. Even the strongest of people need help.” The actor is also a father to three daughters, Simone Johnson, 23 who he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, Jasmine Johnson, 8, and Tiana Johnson, 6, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian, as reported by People.

The actor also known as The Rock will team up with Auli'i Cravalho, who plays Moana, once again for the sequel. The former revealed that the film will begin with Maui in the deep end of troubles. Cravalho revealed that the demigod and her character are “much more comrades,” this time. She told EW, “There isn't as much of a hierarchy and power between demigod and human. He trusts her to make large decisions, and she trusts Maui to listen to her.”