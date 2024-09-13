Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cardi B welcomes baby number three with Offset weeks after divorce filing

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 01:50 AM IST

Cardi B announces the birth of her third child with Offset, sharing joyful moments on Instagram.

Cardi B has announced the arrival of her third child with Offset just weeks after their split, sharing a heartwarming Instagram post on September 12th.

Cardi B joyfully announces the birth of her third child.(Instagram/Cardi B)
Cardi B joyfully announces the birth of her third child.(Instagram/Cardi B)

The photo carousel shows the rapper beaming with joy as she cradles her newborn in a hospital bed, wearing a vibrant robe. Photos and videos feature Cardi's estranged husband, Offset, holding their latest love bud. Despite filing for divorce in July, the couple seems to be on good terms as they welcome their new baby together.

Cardi expressed her delight in the caption, writing, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24.”

This new baby joins Cardi and Offset's two other children, son Wave (3) and daughter Kulture (6). The post also shows the family of five together in the hospital room, with Kulture adorably holding her new baby sister and Cardi radiating love as she gazes at her two daughters.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On