Cardi B welcomes baby number three with Offset weeks after divorce filing

Cardi B has announced the arrival of her third child with Offset just weeks after their split, sharing a heartwarming Instagram post on September 12th. Cardi B joyfully announces the birth of her third child.(Instagram/Cardi B)

The photo carousel shows the rapper beaming with joy as she cradles her newborn in a hospital bed, wearing a vibrant robe. Photos and videos feature Cardi's estranged husband, Offset, holding their latest love bud. Despite filing for divorce in July, the couple seems to be on good terms as they welcome their new baby together.

Cardi expressed her delight in the caption, writing, “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24.”

This new baby joins Cardi and Offset's two other children, son Wave (3) and daughter Kulture (6). The post also shows the family of five together in the hospital room, with Kulture adorably holding her new baby sister and Cardi radiating love as she gazes at her two daughters.