Cardi B refutes accusations of targeting Nicki Minaj with maternity shoot graffiti: ‘Leave me alone’

Cardi B denied the speculations of throwing shades on Nicki Minaj in her latest maternity photoshoot. The rapper posted pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday, September 1. However, some eagle-eyed fans picked up a few elements from the pictures and speculated it was a shade on the fellow rapper. Cardi B is expecting her third child with partner Offset. Cardi B denies speculations of throwing shade on Nicki Minaj via maternity shoots.(@iamcardib/X,@NICKIMINAJ/X)

Cardi B denies throwing shade speculations

Cardi B posted pictures of herself on a motorcycle with her bare baby bump in front of a shuttered storefront spray-painted with graffiti art. She captioned the post, “I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already.” Few fans noticed ‘paedophile’ written over the word homesick and speculated if it was a shade on Nicki Minaj. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty was a registered sex offender and was convicted for an attempt of rape in first degree in 1995, as reported by Billboard.

Cardi B replied to the online speculations in a tweet on Monday on X where she wrote, “First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked.”

She continued, “Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the s**ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

In a second post, she blasted the online spectators as she wrote, “B**** my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti… second if I wanted to be petty I would’ve posted a lot of memes last week.. I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE !! If I’m saying I’m not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef

Issues between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been sprouting since 2017. The next year, the two rap stars got into a fight at Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. Social media footage released at that time showed the WAP singer spilling obscenities for Minaj and throwing her shoe at her. She was spotted exiting the event with no shoes and a knot on her head.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy the same day she filed for divorce from the Migos singer for a third time. She shares two other children daughter Kulture, 6, and a son, Wave, who is almost 3 with the singer.