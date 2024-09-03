Jennifer Meyer announces engagement to this billionaire heir

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer is engaged to billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Meyer announced her engagement on her Instagram with a picture of her wearing a giant diamond on her left hand on Saturday. The caption of the post read, “YES!!!” The picture hinted at the couple at a private dinner party surrounded by white roses in vases and wine bottles lined up walls. Geoffrey had his arms wrapped around Meyer after he popped the question. Jennifer Meyer announced engagement with billionaire heir, Geoffrey Ogunlesi.(@jenmeyerjewelry/Instagram)

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Meyer got engaged to the son of the Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker. He also founded Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm which owns London Gatwick Airport. Forbes reported his net worth is $1.7 billion as of September 2024.

Geoffrey, like his father, is the CEO and founder of his successful entertainment and music company, Ogunlesii Group. He founded the company in 2022 according to his LinkedIn profile and represents many successful artists across genres such as Young Thug, and Myles Frost from MJ Musical among others. Before setting up his venture, he worked in the entertainment industry as an A&R consultant at Warner Music Group and then did A&R for 300 Entertainment, as reported by Page Six.

He did his undergraduate in Massachusetts from Amherst College and attended a private liberal arts school from 2008 to 2012.

Jennifer Meyer’s divorce from Tobey Maguire

Meyer and Geoffrey were first linked last summer and they debuted on the red carpet in November 2023. Previously, the jewellery designer got married to the Spider-Man actor in 2007. However, they called quits in 2016 with Meyer stating they ended their relationship on good terms. The two also share two children including a daughter, Ruby, 17 and a son Otis, 15.

In 2022, Meyer appeared on the World’s First Podcast hosted by Erin Foster where she opened up about her divorce from Maguire. She said, “I was able to make a conscious decision about how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple for our children, for all of these things, and really, it’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup.” She also added, “I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death, and we have the most beautiful family.”