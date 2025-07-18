Leonardo DiCaprio might just be ideal Captain Planet because of this one common trait

Captain Planet and the Planeteers, a highly popular animated superhero series from the early 1990s, is getting adapted into a live-action series for Netflix, according to Variety. Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Greg Berlanti will be a part of the upcoming project as executive producers. Read on to find out the cast, story, and other details. Leonardo DiCaprio will serve as the executive producer for the live-action Netflix series based on Captain Planet. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

If all goes well, the upcoming series will mark the return of the famous superhero after a long gap of three decades. However, the adaptation has not yet been officially confirmed by Netflix, and the OTT giant has declined to comment on it.

Captain Planet series: What to know?

Aired between 1990 and 1996, Captain Planet and the Planeteers, as well as The New Adventures of Captain Planet, were backed by DIC Entertainment and Hanna-Barbera. The superhero is the brainchild of Barbara Pyle and Ted Turner as they looked forward to addressing multiple environmental issues and wanted to attract youngsters by placing such themes into the story of superheroes and villains, according to Variety.

Ed Asner, Whoopi Goldberg, and LeVar Burton were featured as voice actors in the show.

The upcoming series is being written by Tara Hernandez, popular for creating Mrs. Davis for Peacock as well as writing The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers through Berlanti Productions, and DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will be part of the project via Appian Way.

Notably, this is not the first time DiCaprio, a renowned environmentalist and philanthropist, has been associated with 'Captain Planet'. A Live-action adaptation of the superhero has been in production in several forms over the years.

In 2018, it was reported that Glen Powell is writing a movie based on the superhero for DiCaprio. He shared in 2023 that his "subversive and fun and dark and irreverent” take on Captain Planet was still in development.

Key similarity between Leonardo DiCaprio and Captain Planet

It is way too early to predict whether DiCaprio would play the lead role of Captain Planet in the upcoming live-action series. As of now, there are no details regarding the cast members and storyline.

In the original show, fans witnessed Gaia, the spirit of the planet, assembling the team of five 'planeteers' from different parts of the world. They could summon Captain Planet to help them find solutions to various ecological and other problems through their “powers combined.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has been serving as an outspoken advocate for environmental issues for the past several decades. At the age of 24, the actor established The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, aiming to protect the planet's last wild places, besides implementing solutions to build a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature, as per United Nations.

His foundation supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects worldwide.

FAQs

Is Leonardo DiCaprio playing Captain Planet in the series?

He is serving as the project's executive producer.

Who are there in the live-action adaptation of Captain Planet and the Planeteers?

As of now, details are not known.

What happened to DiCaprio's project with Glen Powell?

In 2023, Powell said his "subversive and fun and dark and irreverent” take on Captain Planet was still in development.