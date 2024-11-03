Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t given up on being a father: ‘I am sure it will be’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is turning 50 later this month. He has not found the love of his life, but there is one role he is looking forward to, and it is fatherhood. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted dancing with Teyana Taylor at NYC club after date with Vittoria Ceretti Actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Looking forward to fatherhood

According to Sun, Leonardo wants to embrace fatherhood. He will turn 50 on November 11. He said, “I’m sure some people would look at me and my life and say it’s not normal and other people might say it is. I don’t know.”

He was also asked if despite his age, becoming a dad is still on the cards for him. Responding to it, he shared, “I am sure it will be — but it’s true I am not getting any younger.”

Leo’s love life

Leo is currently dating Italian fashion model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 26. She is one of the oldest women he has ever dated.

They met at the 2023 premiere of his film, Killers Of The Flower Moon, during the Cannes Film Festival. The pair were spotted last year in Milan alongside Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, 81, celebrating the actor’s 49th birthday in Los Angeles and dancing at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

Over the years, Leo has earned the reputation as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. Many wonder if Leo will ever settle down.

A Hollywood source told The Sun shared, “Leonardo’s one true love is acting. Everything else, including relationships, comes second to that. When shooting a movie he is totally immersed in his roles, which is what makes him so successful”.

“But it’s taken a toll on his love life. He picks younger women to delay any personal complications in his life.It enables him to concentrate on his work because they’re less into settling down and happy to go along for the ride. He is like the Peter Pan of Hollywood — dating younger women, partying, going on holiday on his super yacht. He really is living the dream. It’s a pattern. But 50 is a big deal and I think he may stop, evaluate and make some changes. He’s a great guy who has a lot to give to a relationship and would make a brilliant dad. Maybe he could realise that work and movies are not actually everything,” said the source.

Previously, he dated celebs such as supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 44, who he dated for five years from when she was 20, Israeli model Bar Refaeli, 39, for five years from 2005 when she was also 20, and actor Blake Lively, 37, in 2011 when she was 24.