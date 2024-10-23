Leonardo DiCaprio spotted dancing with Teyana Taylor at NYC club after date with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen partying with actor Teyana Taylor at a New York City nightclub on Sunday evening. As per a report by Page Six, Leonardo was present there with a group of friends where Teyana hosted a party in honor of Cher at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Leonardo had a date night with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti just few hours ago during the same evening. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio claims he is ‘not in contact’ with Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘for years’ as controversial pictures resurface) Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor partied and were seen getting cozy at a private bash.

Leonardo spotted with Teyana

The report claimed that a source saw Leonardo and Teyana were present at an afterparty at The Stafford Room in Manhattan. Leo was seen without his girlfriend Vittoria at the bash, even though the two of them had an intimate dinner just hours ago. The source quoted, “They were dancing very closely… They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together."

The same report claimed that Teyana was protective of Leonardo throughout the evening and made sure he was not being bothered by others.

More details

Leonardo and Teyana got closer during the shoot of the film The Battle of Baktan Cross, which is being directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It also co-stars Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benecio Del Toro and Alana Haim.

Teyana singer announced her separation from Iman Shumpert last year in September. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she announced via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Leonardo and Vittoria are going strong together. The two were seen vacationing in Italy earlier this year in August. Ceretti had already met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was sighted visiting a museum in Milan in September. The actor has visited Italy, France, Spain, and the United States alongside Ceretti.

Leonardo was last seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.