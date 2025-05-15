Leonardo DiCaprio says working with Robert De Niro had a profound impact on him: ‘It changed my life forever’

Before actor Leonardo DiCaprio took the stage to present Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, their long cinematic history was already well known. The two actors have shared the screen in three films over the years. Their most recent collaboration was Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes just two years ago. But their partnership dates back much further, starting with Michael Caton-Jones’s This Boy’s Life in 1993, followed by Jerry Zaks’s Marvin’s Room in 1996. Robert De Niro receives an Honorary Palme d'Or Award from Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes,(REUTERS)

When Leonardo addressed the crowd, he paid a vibrant tribute to Robert, reflecting on their shared past and the impact Robert had on his life and career.

“The audition process was a tough one. There’s lots of competition. None of us knew who would get the part,” Leonardo recalled. “And at 15 or 16 years old, I did the only thing I could think to stand out: I screamed at him at the top of my lungs. The room burst into laughter. Later that day, as the story goes, Bob was getting on his plane with a producer, [who] asked, ‘Who do you want to play the part?’ And in classic De Niro fashion, he replied, ‘Second kid from the last.’”

“Luckily, that second kid was me. And that moment changed my life forever, started my entire career in the world of cinema,” Leonardo added.

Throughout the ceremony, Leonardo used the affectionate nickname “Bob” to describe Robe, emphasizing the deep respect and personal connection between them. “That’s the thing about Bob. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, it matters. Whether it’s for his friends, his family, fighting for our democracy, or supporting the art of filmmaking, he shows up,” he said.

He also highlighted the iconic partnership between Robert and Martin Scorsese, saying, “They didn’t just make films. They redefined what cinema can be.”

Reflecting on Robert’s acting style, Leonardo said, “What impressed me was not only his power, but his calm, meticulous interpretation of characters. Sometimes, the scenes without words are the strongest.”

Acknowledging Robert’s preference to stay out of the spotlight, Leonardo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to honor him: “If you know Bob, and I think many of you in this room do, you know he’s not someone who particularly enjoys being in the spotlight off camera. If I’m lucky, I’ll get a nod from him tonight, maybe even a half smile. And I would take that as a standing ovation.”

He closed with a heartfelt statement about Robert’s lasting influence: “Every once in a while, even the most private giants deserve their moment, a moment to be acknowledged, not just for their work, but for the quiet, lasting influence they’ve had on so many lives. On my life. So without trying to speak for the entire world of cinema here tonight, but probably doing it anyway, there is no one more deserving of this Palme d’Or lifetime achievement award than Mr. Robert De Niro. Congratulations.”