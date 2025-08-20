The Morning Show season 4 trailer drops: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to UBN | Watch

The Morning Show, one of the longest-running shows on Apple TV+, is making its return soon with the highly anticipated fourth season, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead. The makers have unveiled an all-new trailer for the upcoming installment of the drama series, featuring key players at UBA, which is now called UBN post the merger in Season 3, competing and backstabbing each other, Variety reported. Jennifer Aniston returns as Alex in The Morning Show Season 4.(X/@AppleTV)

The Morning Show: What to expect from Season 4?

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Greta Lee, the show has been a major hit for Apple TV+, which came out in 2019.

Now, six years later, the star cast of The Morning Show continues to grow as the makers have roped in Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

The storyline for the fourth season opens nearly two years after the events of Season 3, where fans got to witness the UBA-NBN merger. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with Bradley (Witherspoon) stating that she is a "firm believer in second chances."

While speaking at a press conference, Alex (Aniston) soon added, “This is so recent: the different company, the different culture”.

Illusions surrounding the honesty that The Morning Show was known for soon get shattered as Celine, an executive played by Marion Cotillard, states, “It’s a nice idea. But it’s not sexy”.

Later on, it is revealed that Bradley is working hard to uncover a secret that will go on to expose various wrongdoings at UBA. In the fourth season, it appears to be a cover-up of multiple environmental violations, which have severely impacted people.

As Alex talks about "shutting the story down,” Bradley soon replies that she will continue with it even if others "like it or not".

This is followed by the scene that made headlines last year, where black paint is thrown on Alex at a protest site. In 2024, multiple photographs of Aniston shooting this scene were widely circulated by fans on social media, with some suggesting that it could be from a real protest. However, it was later clarified that she was filming for the show.

In the trailer, she even comes across her former partner, Paul (Jon Hamm). During the third installment, she thwarted his plans to take control of the network. Towards the end, fans get to witness Bradley and Cory holding each other as they smile at each other on a rooftop.

Watch the trailer here:

The Morning Show: Season 4 cast

Besides Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the other returning cast members are Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie, as well as Greta Lee.

FAQs

When will The Morning Show Season 4 come out?

It will premiere on September 17, 2025.

Where to watch all seasons of The Morning Show?

Fans can see the series on Apple TV+?

How many episodes are there in Season 4 of The Morning Show?

In total, there will be 10 episodes. The new episodes will come out weekly every Friday through November 19.