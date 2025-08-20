Nicole Kidman’s solo residency bid in Portugal fuels Keith Urban divorce rumors

Nicole Kidman's latest solo appearance for the Portugal residency application has led to divorce rumors, reported Radar Online. A source close to the portal told the news outlet that the Oscar-winning actress is “set on building a whole other life in Europe," adding that husband Keith Urban "will not be a part of it.” Nicole Kidman's recent move has led to speculation about a potential separation from husband Keith Urban,(AFP)

On Nicole Kidman’s 19 years of marriage with Keith Urban, the source added, "It's no secret they have juggled long-distance for years, but going ahead to Portugal without Keith is a bold signal that things are not good between them.”

Nicole Kidman files solo residency in Portugal

The residential application filed by Nicole Kidman at the Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum only features her name, the Radar Online report mentioned. She is reportedly planning to buy a luxury home in the exclusive Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club Resort.

Meanwhile, People Magazine had reported that Keith Urban could not accompany the Eyes Wide Shut actress to the mandatory in-person immigration meetings due to his current US Tour.

Couple’s friends in shock after divorce rumors

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s friends are in shock after listening to the divorce rumors, the Radar Online report added.

“Friends were stunned. They've built their reputation on having this unshakable marriage, so Nicole taking such a big step without Keith is setting off alarm bells. They may still smile for the cameras, but behind closed doors, things seem far less straightforward," a source was quoted as saying.

Nicole Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with Keith Urban. The couple tied the knot in 2006, following a whirlwind romance the previous year.

FAQs

Who are Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s daughters?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have two daughters- Sunday and Faith.

Did Nicole Kidman have children with Tom Cruise?

Yes, Nicole Kidman shares two children, Bella and Connor, with Tom Cruise.

When did Nicole Kidman marry Keith Urban?

Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in 2006.