Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend? Formula 1 star finally reveals romance with Portuguese model

McLaren driver Lando Norris has openly acknowledged the revival of his relationship with on-and-off girlfriend – Portuguese actress-model Margarida Corceiro. Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro is a renowned figure, with a substantial career and a sizable social media following.

Their joint appearance in the Hungaroring paddock on Saturday, prior to Norris' outstanding qualifying run for third place, has formally confirmed months of speculations.

Fans and photographers have been very interested in Norris, 25, and Magui Corceiro, 22, as their relationship status has been unstable, alternating between “on” and “off.”

A look at Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro's relationship

The rumours became rife when they both were sighted together several times in the past year, most notably at the Monte Carlo Masters in April 2024.

Margarida was even spotted sitting next to Norris' mother, Cisca Wauman, at the Monaco Grand Prix in May, supporting the British star as he won. But there wasn't much room for question after their public debut at the Hungaroring last Saturday.

Margarida and Norris also traveled together to Sunday's main event following the latter's podium finish in Saturday's qualifying.

Their most recent public appearance marks a dramatic change from Norris's announcement that he was single during the Dutch Grand Prix in August 2024.

“I don't have time for a dog,” he said in response to a question about whether he intended to buy one. “If I do, I need a girlfriend, I don’t have one,” he added, apparently reaffirming his single status at that moment.

Who is Margarida Corceiro? Here's all we know about Lando Norris’ girlfriend

With over 2.1 million Instagram followers and more than 817,000 TikTok followers, the 22-year-old, who is from Santarem, Portugal, has demonstrated her significant influence.

She has established herself as an actress in Portuguese television dramas and frequently appears in high-profile advertisements for companies such as Alo Yoga and Intimissimi.

In 2020, Magui participated in Dancing with the Stars in Portugal.

She co-founded eco-conscious swimwear business Missus, and she has also appeared in Vogue Portugal.

Prior to her relationship with Norris, Margarida hit headlines for dating Joao Felix, a Portuguese football player and former Chelsea player, from 2019 until 2023.