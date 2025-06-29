Austrian Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris secures third win of the season, McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri comes second

At the Austrian Grand Prix, Lando Norris got the better of his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, to win the coveted event. The British racer was locked in an intense battle with Piastri but managed to race past Piastri in the final, according to F1’s official website. The tournament was a disappointment for Max Verstappen as he was eliminated on the first lap. Ferrari registered a strong return at the Red Bull Ring. Their racer Charles Leclerc finished third while Lewis Hamilton came in fourth. Mercedes racer George Russell was in fifth place. At the Austrian GP, Lando Norris clinched his third victory this season, fending off teammate Oscar Piastri. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)(AFP)

Lando Norris wins the Austrian Grand Prix

This is the third win for Lando Norris this season. The British F1 driver also registered his first victory since the Monaco Grand Prix last month.

The British racer converted his pole position at the Austrian GP into a lead at Turn 1. Norris soon came under pressure from Piastri. At one point, Piastri managed to take the lead before the positions were reversed.

Piastri locked up and almost ran into the back of Norris’ vehicle while braking for Turn 4. The Australian lit up the timesheets for parts of the second and third stints. However, Norris managed to hold on to the first position and take the chequered flag.

Also read: Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ passes key Senate hurdle amid criticism: Key details to know

Oscar Piastri retained the top spot in the standings with 216 points. His McLaren teammate Norris is in the second position with 201 points. Max Verstappen is third with 155 points.

About Lando Norris

The 25-year-old made his F1 debut in 2019 at the Australian Grand Prix. He became a senior driver for McLaren at the age of 23. Lando Norris won his maiden GP in 2024 at Miami. He helped his team win the F1 Constructors' Championship the same year. Since then, the Formula 1 driver has been on a roll.

FAQs

Why is number 17 banned in F1?

In 2015, Formula One racing’s governing body announced that car number 17 would no longer be used in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a tribute to late Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi.

Is number 69 allowed in F1?

Yes, the number is allowed, but no racer has used it yet.

Who is considered the best Formula 1 driver ever?

There is no definitive ranking, but many consider Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton to be among the best F1 drivers ever.