What happened to James Maddison? Tottenham Hotspur star leaves friendly on stretcher in ‘brutal moment’

James Maddison appeared to have suffered a major injury when he fell to the ground while holding his knee during Tottenham's preseason friendly against Newcastle United in South Korea. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. James Maddison was pursuing the ball when he abruptly fell, holding his face in his hands, without seeming to make touch with an opponent.(REUTERS)

Madison made an appearance as a late substitution during the 1-1 game, which served as Son Heung-min's farewell in his home nation following the club captain's announcement that he would be leaving this summer.

Maddison was pursuing the ball when he abruptly fell, holding his face in his hands, without seeming to make touch with an opponent.

Thomas Frank, the Spurs manager, Maddison's teammates, and the entire staff appeared to be quite worried about his injuries.

Frank admitted that “James Maddison’s injury looks bad,” adding that “It was a brutal moment.”

Frank also informed that Maddison missed the finish of the previous season due to the same knee injury. As he recovered from his early May injury, he was increasing his preseason playing time.

Also Read: Brewers look to continue torrid stretch in finale vs. Nationals

Son Heung-min receives guard of honor

Son received a guard of honor prior to the match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in his home country of South Korea, and he was overcome with emotion as he came out of the tunnel at the conclusion of the game.

In a press conference with Tottenham’s new manager, he announced his decision to leave the club this summer. “Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision,” Son said.

The new manager is already witnessing the absence of outgoing Son and the injured Dejan Kulusevski, while attempts to sign Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White were vehemently rejected.

West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus, and Bayern Munich signed Mathys Tel on a permanent contract following a temporary loan last season. Additionally, Spurs are interested in acquiring Joao Palhinha from the Bundesliga winners.