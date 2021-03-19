'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit
March 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said their shock Europa League exit after Thursday's 3-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb was a "disgrace" and reflected deeper issues at the club.
Spurs were favourites to reach the quarter-finals after securing a 2-0 lead from the first leg in London but Zagreb stormed back with a sensational hat-trick from Mislav Orsic to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Manager Jose Mourinho accused his players of lacking professionalism after the defeat and Lloris echoed his comments.
"I think we are more than disappointed, it is a disgrace," Lloris said. "I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible.
"The taste of defeat is more than painful. We are a club full of ambition, I just think at the moment it is a reflection of what is going on in the club.
"We have a lack of basics, fundamentals, our performances are just in relation of that. Mentally we should be stronger, more competitive."
The France goalkeeper said Tottenham, who were also heavily criticised for a poor performance in Sunday's north London derby loss at Arsenal, had underestimated the Croatian champions.
"When you are not ready at this level, you pay," he added. "There is quality everywhere and if you don't respect the opponent they can punish you, that's what happened."
Tottenham, who are eighth in the Premier League, visit Aston Villa on Sunday.
Get our daily newsletter
Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'
'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit
Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United reach Europa League last eight
Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune
- “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.
England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers
Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away
- Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.
Former captain De Rossi joins Mancini's Italy coaching staff
Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to face Azerbaijan in Turin - reports
Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico
FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for Covid-19
Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps
- The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
Keep the games coming, I'll rest when I retire: Man Utd's Rashford
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
- Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.