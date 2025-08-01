‘I’m ready to fight’: South Korean tourist brings masks to India after seeing dusty images online

An Indian content creator has sparked online conversation after sharing a video with his South Korean friend, who brought multiple masks and old clothes during a trip to India — all because of what he saw on Google Images back home. A tourist from South Korea arrived in India carrying masks after coming across images depicting heavy dust and pollution during an online search.(Instagram/kaash_chaudhary)

(Also read: Seoul train inferno: Man sets fire to moving subway over divorce, passengers flee in panic in viral video)

The Instagram video, shared by user Akash Chaudhary, captures a candid moment between the two as they enjoy local food somewhere in India. In the clip, Chaudhary explains, “My friend from South Korea brought so many masks and old clothes with him to India.” The reason, he reveals, is rooted in what the Korean traveller saw online before his visit.

"Google images show this image of India"

According to Chaudhary, his friend searched for “Indo” on Google while still in South Korea, and the search results showed images dominated by dust and pollution. The video even shows the Korean national scrolling through those very images on his phone, supporting his claim.

Reacting to the unexpected preparedness, Chaudhary asks him, “That’s why you bring so many masks?”

With a quick wit and humour, the South Korean man replies, “I’m ready to fight.”

Watch the clip here:

The reel was posted with the caption, “Google Images show this Image of India in South Korea,” and has since gone viral, racking up more than 2.6 million views.

Mixed reactions pour in

The video has triggered several reactions from users, with many divided over whether to laugh, feel concerned, or defend India’s global image.

One user wrote, “This is hilarious but also quite sad. We seriously need to work on how the world sees us.” Another commented, “Masks for India? It’s not that bad everywhere. Come to the mountains, bro.” A viewer said, “This shows how stereotypes shape perception. Not cool.”

Another added, “Google isn’t lying. We all know how bad pollution can get in some cities.” One user chimed in, “He came prepared like he’s going to war, not a holiday,” while another wrote, “I’d do the same if I saw those images before travelling.”

Some defended the country, saying, “India is so much more than what Google shows. Sad he didn’t look beyond the images.”