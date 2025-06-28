Seoul train inferno: Man sets fire to moving subway over divorce, passengers flee in panic in viral video

A 67-year-old man is arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside a packed subway in South Korea's Seoul. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, which captures an individual pouring a liquid and setting the train on fire. Snippets from a viral video show a fire inside a subway in Seoul. (Screengrab (X))

What does the video show?

The now-viral video, reportedly released by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, shows the suspect dousing a subway carriage floor with flammable liquid. Within moments, the suspect sets it alight, making passengers flee in panic.

As reported by Korea JoongAng, the incident occurred on May 31 during the morning rush hour. The suspect has been identified as Won. Footage from inside the train shows the suspect wearing a white cap and suddenly hurling gasoline onto the floor before calmly lighting the fire.

The Korean outlet reported that the man put the lives of over 160 passengers at risk to draw attention to his divorce settlement.

Social media is shocked:

An individual wrote, “Oi, mate, what the bloody hell were you thinking pulling a stunt like that?” Another posted, “So many could have died. Even imagining it is dreadful.” A third added, “That sort of bloke should face the harshest punishment beyond the maximum penalty.”

What did the prosecutors say?

“Spraying a large amount of gasoline on a subway used by an unspecified number of passengers and then setting it on fire, causing a large-scale fire and spreading toxic gases, is an act of murder tantamount to terrorism,” prosecutors said, reported New York Post. “If the evacuation had been delayed, the possibility of casualties would have been very high,” the prosecutors added.

Reportedly, six people were injured in the incident. Many, including the suspect, were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire. The 67-year-old suspect had been charged with attempted murder and arson.