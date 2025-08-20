Who is Peter Goodwin? Virginia billionaire who cheated on wife with young nanny, now in bitter divorce battle

Billionaire heir Peter Goodwin has won a court battle to seal his high-stakes divorce case from public view. An Albemarle County Circuit Court judge granted his request to seal all documents related to his split from wife Cara Goodwin, a child psychologist and mother of his four children. Peter Goodwin and his wife Cara are currently in the midst of a bitter divorce.

The ruling comes ahead of a scheduled August 27 hearing in Charlottesville, where the estranged couple is set to face off over allegations of adultery, money, and custody in one of Virginia’s most bitter divorce fights.

Court filings reveal Cara accused Peter of abandoning her on Christmas Day 2023 while she held their newborn baby, just months before more favorable terms in their prenuptial agreement were due to kick in, according to a report in The New York Post.

Who is Peter Goodwin?

Peter Goodwin, aged 40, is the son of billionaire businessman and philanthropist William H. Goodwin Jr.

He grew up in Virginia and currently resides in Charlottesville, where the family estate is valued at $9 million.

He is known for his passion for fast cars, luxury watches, and an extravagant lifestyle, with his Instagram account “@timetodrive5” showcasing sports cars, race cars, and Rolexes to nearly 17,000 followers.

He married Cara in 2014, and the couple share four children together.

He has been described in luxury lifestyle features as “a real guy’s guy” with a taste for classic racecars and rare Rolexes.

His father: William Goodwin Jr

William Goodwin is a Virginia business magnate who made his fortune through computer leasing, hospitality, and investments.

He co-owned AMF Bowling, and his company, Riverstone Group, holds assets including Richmond’s Jefferson Hotel, Charlottesville’s Keswick Hall, and Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

He has been a major philanthropist, donating tens of millions to education and cancer research, including a $250 million family foundation gift for medical research in 2021.

Though retired, he remains active in philanthropy and land development deals across Virginia.

Business holdings and net worth

Peter Goodwin holds a 20 percent stake in his family’s investment company, valued at just over $922 million.

Additional assets push his total net worth to more than $1 billion, according to court filings reported by the Daily Mail.

His wealth and inheritance put him among the richest heirs in Virginia, with access to high-end real estate, private clubs, and luxury travel.

Peter Goodwin’s affair with the nanny

Court documents allege that Peter had an affair with Annette Lombard, who is now 27 years old.

Lombard first worked for the family in 2019 as a babysitter while she was 21 and an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

During the pandemic in 2020, she moved into the Goodwin household to help care for the children, who came to view her as “a sister.”

Later that year, Peter hired her in his office and eventually promoted her to vice president.

After announcing his split, Peter and Lombard allegedly “engaged in adulterous acts” at luxury destinations including the Four Seasons in Surfside, Florida, Jackson Hole in Wyoming, and the Goodwins’ Palm Beach estate.

Cara Goodwin’s allegations

Cara, also aged 40, is a respected child clinical psychologist and author who runs the parenting advice platform Parenting Translator.

In her filings, she accused Peter of announcing their divorce on Christmas Day 2023 as she held their four-month-old daughter, in front of their other three children.

She also alleged he abused prescription medication and struggled with mental health during the marriage.

Texts exchanged between Peter and Cara

Court papers reveal bitter text exchanges between the estranged couple.

Cara wrote: “Did your family find out what really happened and that you were lying to them, too?”

Peter responded: “I offered you $45 million and a lot of custody for years of marriage. You trounce around your palace with 2 housekeepers and nanny and still think I owe you more. You can’t even engage in conversation unless it’s 100% what you want.”

He added: “I am far from perfect and have surely made some mistakes. I felt I didn’t like the way you treated me or made me feel. People get divorced because of anger and resentment, not for some one-time thrill. You have no idea how to coparent… instead you threaten me about the schedule. Disparage me. Restrict my time with the kids… stomp on my boundaries.”

The prenup battle

Peter and Cara married in April 2014, and their prenuptial agreement entitled Cara to $10 million if they split before the 10-year mark. The prenup included an additional $1 million for every year beyond 10 years, capped at $50 million.

By filing for divorce in January 2025—just after announcing the split—Peter ensured Cara did not reach the higher payout threshold. Despite the prenup, Cara has contested the divorce and is seeking more assets in court.