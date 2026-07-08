Sourav Ganguly drops ICC Hall of Fame surprise on 54th birthday, thanks Jay Shah

In a post on X, Ganguly said it is amazing to be part of some great names. "Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay shah @JayShah for inducting me in the hall of fame .. it's a huge honour ..One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the hall of fame ever .. Amazing to be a part of some great names .. @bcci," Ganguly said in a post on X.

Calling it a special honour, the former India skipper said it was a privilege to be counted among some of cricket's greatest names. He also noted that he had become only the 10th Indian to receive the prestigious Hall of Fame induction, making the occasion even more significant.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly marked his 54th birthday with a memorable achievement after being inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame. Ganguly shared the news on social media, thanking the ICC and its chairman Jay Shah for the recognition.

The ICC is yet to make an official announcement regarding the latest additions to the ICC Hall of Fame. The honour recognises cricketers whose achievements have left a lasting mark on the game. Under the ICC's eligibility rules, a player can only be considered for induction five years after making their final international appearance.

The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC's centenary celebrations and has since celebrated the greatest players to have graced the game.

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Ganguly left a lasting mark on Indian cricket both as a batter and as a captain. Across 424 international matches, he scored 18,575 runs, including 38 centuries and 107 half-centuries. His tally comprised 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs, placing him among India's finest batters. As captain, Ganguly led India in 196 international matches and won 97 of them. His tenure transformed Indian cricket, highlighted by the memorable 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph over Steve Waugh's Australia, India's first Test series win in Pakistan in 2004, and runner-up finishes at the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy and the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Low-key birthday for Sourav Ganguly He celebrated his 54th birthday with a midnight cake-cutting ceremony at his home.

While the celebrations were low-key, he connected via video call with his daughter, Sana, who is currently in Barcelona.

"So many people have reached out, through phone calls, messages, and tweets. I would like to thank everyone for the love and respect they have shown me," Ganguly said.

"Sana is in Barcelona and we are speaking over video call. When she is around, there is usually a bigger celebration; otherwise, it is a low-key affair at home," he added.