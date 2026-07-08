‘I was barely 3 meters away’: Man recalls moment when building in Delhi's Rohini 'came crashing down'

An under-construction building in Delhi's Rohini area collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, leading to the death of one person after at least eight people were trapped under the debris. Teams of the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a rescue operation following the collapse amid incessant rainfall in the national capital, though the authorities did not confirm whether the collapse was caused by weather. Rescue and relief operations underway after a building collapsed at the Rohini Sector 16 area, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The incident took place at 4.20 pm near an MCD school in Sector 16 of Rohini. Track live updates on Delhi, Gurgaon weather

Seventy-two-year old Rajbir Singh Badhana was meters away from the under-construction building that came crashing down and had a narrow escape. Not just the people in the building, some walking on the street were also trapped in the debris, according to Badhana. These included a mother-daughter duo on way to tuition classes, a mechanic riding his motorcycle, and a property dealer whose office is located directly opposite the building.

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“I was on my way to the salon to get a shave and was barely three metres away from the building when I suddenly saw debris falling. I immediately started stepping backwards,” said Badhana, who runs a property business about 100 metres from the collapsed building.

“Earlier, it was a two-storey building, with Welcome Tent House operating on the ground floor. Reconstruction began more than a year ago. A four-and-a-half-storey building was under construction and was in the final phase of completion. The owners did not live there; they were staying in a rented accommodation nearby,” he added.

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