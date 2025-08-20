Justin Baldoni breaks silence on co-star Isabela Ferrer's bullying allegations against him

Justin Baldoni has officially responded to accusations made by Isabela Ferrer, who claimed she was bullied and harassed by the It Ends With Us director. The allegations surfaced amid the ongoing legal battle involving Blake Lively, People reported. Justin Baldoni reacts to Isabela Ferrer’s claims.(Instagram/ isabela.ferrer)

Isabela Ferrer's allegations against Justin Baldoni

Isabela Ferrer, who played the younger version of Blake Lively’s character Lily in the film, said Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios engaged in unfair treatment during legal proceedings.

Her legal team explained that after Blake Lively’s side subpoenaed her earlier this year, they requested reimbursement for her legal costs as outlined in her contract. According to Isabela’s lawyers, Wayfarer refused to pay unless she allowed the company to control her response to Blake’s subpoena.

Her attorneys further accused Baldoni of trying to control her “through manipulation, intimidation, and other inappropriate conduct.”

Justin Baldoni’s response

In new court documents filed on Monday, August 18, Baldoni’s legal team strongly rejected these claims. According to filings obtained by People, his lawyers wrote that Isabela’s opposition was “primarily an inappropriate attack upon Mr. Baldoni and his counsel relating to matters not before the Court and irrelevant.”

They argued that the subpoena she received from Baldoni’s side was a valid step to collect documents that had not been provided earlier or were outside the scope of her original subpoena from Blake Lively’s team in February. Justin’s attorneys also denied that issuing a subpoena amounts to harassment, calling her claim “without merit.”

The Bigger picture

The dispute has added tension to an already high-profile legal situation surrounding It Ends With Us. In January, Baldoni even publicly shared a text exchange between him and Isabela, suggesting the conflict had been brewing for months. The trial in the case is officially scheduled for March 2026.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Isabela Ferrer?

She is an actress who played young Lily (Blake Lively’s character) in It Ends With Us.

Q2: What did Isabela accuse Justin Baldoni of?

She alleged that he bullied and intimidated her during legal proceedings and tied reimbursement of her legal costs to control over her subpoena response.

Q3: What was Justin Baldoni’s response?

His legal team dismissed the claims as irrelevant attacks and insisted the subpoena was valid and not harassment.