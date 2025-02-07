Justin Baldoni using It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer to counter Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims in court

Justin Baldoni is reportedly using a purported text message from his and Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer to defend himself against Blake's harassment claims in court. InTouch Weekly has reported that Baldoni submitted the text as evidence that Blake turned the cast against him and that he was not as horrible on set as she has claimed. Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer during the promotions of It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, the director and star of her film It Ends With Us, for sexual harassment in January. Later that month, Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, for civil extortion and defamation. In the amended suit, Baldoni submitted a text Isabela Ferrer sent to him in July 2023, after she wrapped her work on the film.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a still from It Ends With Us.

The text submitted by Justin Baldoni

InTouch accessed the claimed text from the US District Court in New York, where Baldoni filed the suit. The text, which appears to have been sent on July 11, 2023, reads: "Hey!! Just got my film developed from when we were shooting so here's this sweet pic! I also have to say thank you SO so much for an incredible experience on my first film. I still cant shake the feeling of it all because it truly was life changing for me, you are such a wonderful, smart and sincere director and you created such a comfortable, safe space for me to feel like I could fully step into this role. I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming environment. It will stay with me for the rest of my life!! See you soon, whether in the fall or later, & Hope you're doing well :) X."

In his response, Baldoni wrote back: “You were such a joy and pleasure to work with. Your openness, your raw talent, your kindness, and your excitement made me fall in love with directing again. You have a big career in front of you!!”

In his submission, Baldoni claims the text is evidence that the cast and crew liked him and found him a good influence. It was only after Blake took over the film in post-production that she 'turned them against' him. Isabela has not spoken publicly about Blake and Justin’s legal battle.

The controversy around It Ends With Us

In his lawsuit, Justin Baldoni alleged that Blake had taken over the film during post-production and sidelined him. He was removed from the publicity posters. Both Blake and Ryan unfollowed him on social media, and subsequently, the rest of the cast did, too. Colleen Hoover, the author on whose book the film is based, also disassociated with him. Baldoni alleges that Blake left a ‘trail of breadcrumbs’ to convey the impression that he had harmed her in some way, causing others to shun him.