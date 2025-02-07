Taylor Swift ‘feels used’ by Blake Lively for dragging her into Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift “can’t help but feel used” by her longtime friend Blake Lively, a source exclusively told Page Six. The pop superstar is reportedly upset about being referenced in Lively’s alleged texts, which surfaced as part of a countersuit filed by Justin Baldoni, Lively’s co-star and director in It Ends With Us. In front, from left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)

Taylor Swift ‘unhappy’ over lawsuit mention

In the legal documents, Lively’s alleged texts to Baldoni mention, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons.” While she did not explicitly name anyone, many believe she was referring to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift.

Baldoni, 41, seemingly confirmed this interpretation when he responded, “I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor).”

According to Page Six’s insider, “Taylor doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” The source added, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.”

Taylor Swift ‘wants to keep out of this drama’

With the It Ends With Us feud escalating between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively—culminating in Baldoni launching a website to publicly share his counterclaims and evidence, including texts and emails—Taylor Swift wants to distance herself from the drama. While Swift and Lively have been close friends for years, a source claims the singer now “feels used.” The Fortnight hitmaker “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible” and is reportedly frustrated by the unwanted association.

Swift and Lively’s friendship dates back to 2015, after Lively posted a playful reference to Swift’s Bad Blood music video in a L’Oréal campaign. However, fans noticed that Swift has remained notably silent on Lively’s latest film, It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, filed last month, alleges defamation during the production of It Ends With Us.