From Jude Law to Mel Whitney: Meet the full cast of Netflix’s Black Rabbit

Netflix has pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated limited series Black Rabbit, unveiling a stacked cast of 18 actors led by Jude Law and Jason Bateman. The drama, set in New York City’s high-stakes nightlife scene, will premiere globally on Thursday, September 18. Jude Law and Jason Batesman are also executive producers of Netflix's 'Black Rabbit'(Screengrab/Netflix Tudum)

The show, created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the series blends crime, family drama, and psychological thriller, anchored by the volatile relationship between two brothers, according to Just Jared.

Brothers at center of Black Rabbit drama

Jude Law stars as Jake Friedken, the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a VIP lounge poised to become Manhattan’s hottest destination. His carefully built empire is thrown into chaos with the return of his brother Vince, played by Jason Bateman.

Bateman’s Vince is estranged from Jake, and his unexpected arrival stirs up old wounds and dangerous new rivalries. In addition to his leading role, Bateman has also directed the first two episodes.

Black Rabbit crew

The Netflix show, according to another TV Insider report, also boasts of a strong creative team with Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel helming other chapters of the eight-episode series. Bateman, in addition to starring and directing, is also one of the executive producers of the show.

Michael Costigan (Aggregate Films), Jude Law and Ben Jackson of Riff Raff Entertainment, and Zach Baylin & Kate Susman of Youngblood Pictures are the other executive producers of the show set to premiere this September, the TV Insider report added.

The 18 confirmed cast members

The ensemble cast brings together award winners, seasoned character actors, and breakout stars. According to Just Jared report, in addition to Jude Law and Jason Bateman, the series also features Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, and Sope Dirisu. Coleman plays Estelle, a high-profile interior designer, while Okafor plays Roxie, an ambitious New York chef determined to make her mark in the culinary world. Meanwhile, Dirisu plays Wes, a renowned musician and entrepreneur whose artistic pursuits intersect with nightlife culture.

Dagmara Dominczyk plays Jake’s wealthy ex-wife and philanthropist Val, while Chris Coy’s character Babbitt is a small-time bookie whose dealings provide a glimpse into underbelly of city’s gambling scene.

Troy Kotsur plays Joe Mancuso, a local bookie with mob ties, whose presence complicates the narrative with his connections to organized crime. Abbey Lee takes on the role of Anna, a tough New York bartender who navigates the challenges of her profession, Odessa Young portrays Gen, an East Village tattoo artist, and Robin De Jesús plays Tony, a talented chef whose culinary skills and aspirations intertwine with the main characters' journeys.

Others featuring in the show are: Amir Malaklou as Naveen, Don Harvey as Matt, Forrest Weber as Junior, Francis Benhamou as New York Times journalist Lisa Klein, Gus Birney as Mel Whitney, John Ales as Jules Zablonski, and Steve Witting as Andy.

FAQs

Q1: When will Black Rabbit premiere on Netflix?

All eight episodes will debut on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Q2: Who are the lead actors in Black Rabbit?

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star as brothers Jake and Vince Friedken.

Q3: How many cast members have been confirmed?

Netflix has confirmed 18 main and supporting cast members.