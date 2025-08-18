The Diplomat Season 3 new teaser unveiled as Netflix confirms release date. Watch

Netflix has set October 16 as the launch date for season three of The Diplomat. Alongside the announcement, the streamer dropped a fresh teaser that gives fans a quick glimpse at where the story picks up. The clip features Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler with a blunt warning, “A terribly flawed woman is now the president, and only we know just how flawed.” The Diplomat Season 3 will have eight episodes.(Screengrab/X)

That woman is Grace Penn, played by Allison Janney, who moved into the Oval Office after President Rayburn’s sudden death at the end of season two. Viewers will remember that Kate and Hal (Rufus Sewell) uncovered Grace’s link to the British warship attack-a discovery that instantly raised the stakes.

Diplomat Season 3: Everything you need to know

The teaser also confirms Grace officially being sworn in as president, while offering the first look at Bradley Whitford as her husband, Todd Penn. The character has been mentioned since season one, but never seen onscreen. His messy NIH grant scandal nearly derailed Grace’s career before she rose to vice president, making his arrival another layer of political tension.

After a shorter, six-episode second season, Netflix said season three will stretch to eight episodes. The official description hints at chaos: Kate Wyler is now living “the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” With Grace in power, Hal pushing her toward the vice presidency, and a new political landscape forming around her, Kate steps into responsibilities she never asked for, informs The Hollywood Reporter.

Russell and Sewell previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Grace’s rise leaves Kate and Hal with “a very powerful enemy.” The new season will also deepen Kate’s ties with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and set up an uneasy relationship with Todd Penn.

What’s next for the series?

The teaser closes with Hal telling Kate, “You will be in the White House watching what she does all the time.” It is a line that underscores just how close Kate will now be to Grace Penn’s presidency, even as the trust between the two is fractured.

Sewell hinted to THR that season three wastes no time ramping things up. “The end of season two is one thing but very quickly even more extraordinary things happen,” he said, pointing to Janney’s arrival as a major shift.

The series, created by Debora Cahn, has already been renewed for season four. Alongside Russell, the ensemble includes Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Nana Mensah and Miguel Sandoval.

