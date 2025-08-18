Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: Ukraine president returns to US months after Oval office spat
Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: The Trump-Zelensky meet on Monday comes after the US President met Russian premier Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss ceasefire.
Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday landed in Washington for a meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the Oval Office of the White House, the same site where his last visit in February ended with a verbal spat that saw their talks cut short and left question marks over the long-desired Ukraine-Russia ceasefire....Read More
The Trump-Zelensky meet on Monday comes after the US President met Russian premier Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday to discuss the Ukrainian conflict, vowing to run any proposals by both Ukraine and its European allies before agreeing to a deal.
Shortly after the Putin summit, Trump invited Zelensky to the White House Oval Office.
Trump-Zelensky meet | Key points
– European leaders will join Ukraine President Zelensky in Washington on Monday during the meeting with Donald Trump, a follow-up to a summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Friday that failed to lead to a ceasefire.
– Trump, who dropped his prior insistence on a ceasefire in favour of a broader peace deal after the Alaska talks, claimed late Sunday that Zelensky could end the three-and-a-half-year war "almost immediately, if he wants to," but added that Ukraine is not getting back “Obama given Crimea”.
– "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!", Trump posted on Truth Social.
– After landing in Washington, Zelensky responded with a pointed message of his own: “Russia must end this war, which it itself started.” "We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably… Ukrainians are fighting for their land, their independence," Zelensky said on X. "I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace."
– Zelensky and Trump are expected to meet one-on-one before joining leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, NATO chief Mark Rutte, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, according to the White House.
–Zelensky-Trump meeting time: Trump's bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place at 1.15 pm (local time) (1715 GMT) (10.45 pm IST) on Monday at the White House, Reuters reported, quoting a White House press guidance issued on Sunday.
Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to return to the Oval Office of White House on Monday, marking his first meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump since their dramatic public confrontation in February.
The February 28 encounter saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance lash out at Zelensky, accusing him of ingratitude for US military aid and pressing him to quickly negotiate an end to the war with Russia.
That explosive exchange abruptly ended the meeting and marked a turning point in US-Ukraine relations, which had remained largely warm during Joe Biden’s presidency.
The fallout sparked alarm across Europe that Trump could freeze military assistance and align closer to Moscow.
The spat broke out during an extended Q&A with the press, when Vance accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” and ungrateful toward Trump’s efforts, after the Ukrainian leader voiced doubts over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trustworthiness.
Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: Ahead of Zelensky's arrival in Washington, Trump claimed that peace is within his reach if Ukraine abandons NATO ambitions and Crimea claims. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!", Trump posted on Truth Social.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday arrived in Washington for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump. In a statement posted on X, Zelensky said: “Russia must end this war, which it itself started.”
Trump's bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place at 1.15 pm (local time) (1715 GMT) (10.45 pm IST) on Monday at the White House, Reuters reported, quoting a White House press guidance issued on Sunday.
Zelensky-Trump meeting LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to return to the Oval Office of the White House on Monday, marking his first meeting with Donald Trump since their dramatic public confrontation in February this year that abruptly ended the engagement, stalling Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.
The February 28 encounter — aired live and described by diplomats as "spectacularly tense" – saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance lash out at Zelensky, accusing him of ingratitude for US military aid and pressing him to quickly negotiate an end to the war with Russia.