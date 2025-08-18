Yellowstone’s Beth and Rip spinoff moves filming location to Texas. Here's why

The beloved Yellowstone universe is expanding once again, this time with a spinoff focused on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). But in a surprising twist, the production has shifted from Montana, the heartland of the original series, to Texas, reported TV Insider. Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is filming in Texas.(X\@jaalyynnn)

The report revealed that filming for the show is currently underway in Ferris, Texas, under the working title Rio Palo. Representatives for 101 Studios later clarified that the title is only a placeholder name for the yet-untitled spin-off of Beth and Rip.

The Texas production base is a significant departure from Yellowstone’s roots. Fans last saw Beth, Rip, and Carter (Finn Little) settling on a ranch near Dillon, Montana, which is nearly two hours away from the Dutton family’s iconic Paradise Valley ranch. The change in location has left fans curious about what was the driving move, and whether the story itself will leave Montana behind.

A move driven by production strategy

The decision is less about abandoning Montana and more about Sheridan’s growing television empire. Creator Taylor Sheridan recently opened a sprawling production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, capable of hosting up to four shows at once, Rolling Out reported. The facility has already been used for the second season of Landman; the facility is quickly becoming the hub for Sheridan’s expanding slate of Paramount projects.

Ferris is an hour from Fort Worth, and it now houses the primary set for the Beth and Rip spin-off. Industry sources were quoted in the TV Insider report saying that Texas is offering favorable filming initiatives, crew availability, and controlled environments: all advantages that help Sheridan manage multiple simultaneous productions.

Montana still matters

Despite this southward shift, Montana is unlikely to disappear entirely. Yellowstone, along with its prequels 1883 and 1923, mixed Montana landscapes with Texas scenes to balance authenticity and practicality. Observers expect Beth and Rip’s story to take a similar route. They will likely use Texas locations for indoor filming and logistics while still returning to Montana for sweeping outdoor shots.

This method keeps the Montana identity that fans expect, while giving Sheridan’s team the flexibility needed to handle a busy production schedule.

Title secrecy and timeline

While Rio Palo and Dutton Ranch have been suggested as working titles, the actual name of the series is still a secret. Cole Hauser confirmed that Dutton Ranch will not be the final title. This secrecy aims to protect plot details and encourage fan speculation until the marketing campaigns officially start.

Reports indicate that the Beth and Rip spinoff might premiere in 2026, but this has not been confirmed yet. This timeline puts it alongside other Yellowstone projects such as The Madison, Y: Marshals, and the long rumored 6666 and 1944 spinoffs, per the TV Insider.

FAQs

Q: Why is the Beth and Rip spinoff filming in Texas instead of Montana?

A: The move is largely logistical. Taylor Sheridan’s new Fort Worth studio offers state-of-the-art facilities and tax incentives, making Texas a practical hub for multiple productions.

Q: Will the spinoff still feature Montana scenes?

A: Yes, industry observers expect Montana to remain part of the show for exterior ranch landscapes, while Texas handles interiors and controlled filming environments.

Q: When will the Beth and Rip series premiere?

A: Reports suggest 2026, though Paramount has not officially confirmed the release date.