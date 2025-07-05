‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ to premiere in Spring 2026: Here's all you need to know about the show

The Yellowstone universe is expanding once again, and this time with a fresh spinoff centered on one of the show’s most beloved characters, Kayce Dutton. Actor Luke Grimes will reprise his role in the upcoming CBS procedural drama titled Y: Marshals. According to TV Insider, it is slated to premiere in Spring 2026 as part of the network’s midseason primetime lineup. Luke Grimes is back as Kayce Dutton in ‘Y: Marshals.'(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The series, taking place in Montana, is about Kayce's transition from life on a ranch, with roots as a United States Marshal, a United States Navy SEAL, and a Livestock Commissioner, to enforcing the law in the American West.

What is Y: Marshals about?

The TV Insider report stated that the show is being touted as a gritty procedural and will see Kayce Dutton joining an elite group of US Marshals, charged with maintaining justice in a region plagued by violence and lawlessness.

Combining his cowboy upbringing with military expertise, Kayce must now navigate the psychological weight of duty while balancing family life and personal demons. The show, as per the report, promises a high-stakes look at modern law enforcement in rural America, marking a shift from Yellowstone’s ranch politics to crime and justice across the frontier.

When will Y: Marshals air?

While the exact date has not been revealed yet, the show Y: Marshals is officially set to air in Spring 2026 as a part of CBS’ Sunday night primetime block. The planned lineup includes the network’s popular interview segment 60 Minutes at 7 PM, followed by Tracker at 8 PM, and Y: Marshals at 9 PM, said the TV Insider report. Fans can expect a trailer and more promotional material to drop sometime in 2025.

Will other Yellowstone characters appear?

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, has reportedly confirmed that viewers will see “familiar faces,” though no official cast list has been released.

It is likely that Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, and Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton, will return since the show’s setting remains in Montana and the family’s final placement was on Broken Rock Reservation land in Yellowstone’s series finale, the report added.

Is Taylor Sheridan involved in the making of the show?

Although Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is not the showrunner for Y: Marshals, he remains an executive producer. The series, helmed by Spencer Hudnut, former SEAL Team showrunner, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Paramount Global Content is the distributor.

FAQs

