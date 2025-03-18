Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ish Sodhi joins elite group becomes 10th highest wicket taker for New Zealand across all formats

ANI |
Mar 18, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Sodhi is now the tenth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand, in a career of 12 years Sodhi has played 196 and has picked up 264 wickets, with best figures of 6/39, he also has two fifers to his name. He has an average of 30.71 and an economy of 5.37, Indian-origin legspinner Ish Sodhi moved to Auckland with his parents, and Sodhi made his international debut back in 2013 against Bangladesh in the test.

Dunedin [New Zealand], : New Zealand secured a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. Post this match Ish Sodhi joined the elite group of the highest wicket-takers list for New Zealand across all formats. Sodhi took two wickets in the match making his total 264 wickets in his career, he surpassed former Kiwi fast bowler Ewen John Chatfield who has 263 wickets to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Ish Sodhi joins elite group becomes 10th highest wicket taker for New Zealand across all formats
Ish Sodhi joins elite group becomes 10th highest wicket taker for New Zealand across all formats

Sodhi is now the tenth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand, in a career of 12 years Sodhi has played 196 and has picked up 264 wickets, with best figures of 6/39, he also has two fifers to his name. He has an average of 30.71 and an economy of 5.37, Indian-origin legspinner Ish Sodhi moved to Auckland with his parents, and Sodhi made his international debut back in 2013 against Bangladesh in the test.

He has been associated with the New Zealand team for 12 years but has been in and out of the team, Sodhi has been the only constant in the T-20 side where he is the second-highest wicket-taker for NZ behind Tim Southee. Sodhi has 142 wickets in T-20i with an average of 22.94 and an economy of 7.97.

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl, Pakistan's top order struggled again facing the Kiwi bowlers only Salman Agha managed to score 46 runs all the other batters failed to score again. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi contributed some useful runs down the order, bringing Pakistan to 135/9 in 15 overs during the rain-curtailed match. Ben Sears was the pick of the bowlers for NZ he picked with two wickets giving away just 23 runs in his three overs.

During the run-chase of 136 runs, Seifert and Finn started by unleashing carnage, with Allen striking Mohammed Ali for three sixes in the second over and Seifert belting Shaheen Shah Afridi for four sixes in the next over. Both the opener played well but after Seifert and Finn NZ lost wickets quickly until Mitchell Hay scored a vital 21 runs and took NZ to a win with 11 balls and five wickets in hand. Haris Rauf was the top bowler for Pakistan.

Seifert was given the 'Player of the Tournament' award for his knock.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with NZ vs PAK Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On