Dunedin [New Zealand], : New Zealand secured a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. Post this match Ish Sodhi joined the elite group of the highest wicket-takers list for New Zealand across all formats. Sodhi took two wickets in the match making his total 264 wickets in his career, he surpassed former Kiwi fast bowler Ewen John Chatfield who has 263 wickets to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo. Ish Sodhi joins elite group becomes 10th highest wicket taker for New Zealand across all formats

Sodhi is now the tenth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand, in a career of 12 years Sodhi has played 196 and has picked up 264 wickets, with best figures of 6/39, he also has two fifers to his name. He has an average of 30.71 and an economy of 5.37, Indian-origin legspinner Ish Sodhi moved to Auckland with his parents, and Sodhi made his international debut back in 2013 against Bangladesh in the test.

He has been associated with the New Zealand team for 12 years but has been in and out of the team, Sodhi has been the only constant in the T-20 side where he is the second-highest wicket-taker for NZ behind Tim Southee. Sodhi has 142 wickets in T-20i with an average of 22.94 and an economy of 7.97.

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl, Pakistan's top order struggled again facing the Kiwi bowlers only Salman Agha managed to score 46 runs all the other batters failed to score again. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi contributed some useful runs down the order, bringing Pakistan to 135/9 in 15 overs during the rain-curtailed match. Ben Sears was the pick of the bowlers for NZ he picked with two wickets giving away just 23 runs in his three overs.

During the run-chase of 136 runs, Seifert and Finn started by unleashing carnage, with Allen striking Mohammed Ali for three sixes in the second over and Seifert belting Shaheen Shah Afridi for four sixes in the next over. Both the opener played well but after Seifert and Finn NZ lost wickets quickly until Mitchell Hay scored a vital 21 runs and took NZ to a win with 11 balls and five wickets in hand. Haris Rauf was the top bowler for Pakistan.

Seifert was given the 'Player of the Tournament' award for his knock.

