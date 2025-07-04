Punjab and Haryana chief justice recuses from Gurugram builder trial

Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Sheel Nagu on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by a Gurugram builder that sought to quash an FIR in a corruption case. Gavel and law books (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The move came after the petitioner’s lawyer raised objection to the chief justice continuing to hear the case. Chief justice Nagu on May 10 in an administrative order had withdrawn the case from another judge who was set to pronounce the final judgment and listed it before his own bench. The withdrawal was prompted by “oral and written complaints”, chief justice Nagu had said.

The petition filed by real estate firm M3M’s director Roop Bansal seeks to quash an FIR filed by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau in April 2023 against himself and others including former special CBI court judge Sudhir Parmar.

During subsequent hearings, the petitioner’s counsel objected to the withdrawal of the case but the chief justice had maintained that the decision was taken to “preserve the dignity and honour of the institution” and to “protect the reputation” of the judge.

On Thursday, appearing for the builder, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that he had instructions from his client to “raise objection” to the chief justice continuing to hear the case. “It is our duty to advise the court on principle. There are innumerable examples where the chief justice of India has refused to deal with the case on the judicial side when it has dealt with it on the administrative side. ..best example is also administrative judges who never deal with the cases which they have dealt on administrative duty,” Singhvi said.

On the other hand, Zohair Husaain, counsel for ED, which has sought impleadment in the case, said what the office of chief justice does on the administrative side “never comes in the way of the judicial side.”

However, in view of the submissions, the chief justice ordered the listing of the case before some other bench.

ED’s interest in the case comes from the fact that Parmar was presiding over ED court and ED is investigating Bansal.

The case stems from an April 2023 FIR, registered against Sudhir Parmar, Roop Bansal, and others under sections 7, 8, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC for offences relating to a public servant being bribed, a public servant taking undue advantage without consideration from person concerned in proceedings or business transacted by such public servant, criminal misconduct by a public servant and criminal conspiracy. Sudhir Parmar, who was then special CBI judge, Panchkula, was accused of alleged favouritism towards Bansal and others who were accused in some FIRs being investigated by CBI and ED, pending before his court.