Y: Marshals: Logan Marshall-Green joins Yellowstone spinoff cast

Logan Marshall-Green has officially joined Y: Marshals, the latest Yellowstone spinoff, putting him alongside Luke Grimes in the center of the action. According to Variety, he will play Pete Calvin, a character described as a military buddy from Kayce Dutton’s past. Pete is one of the few people who really understands Kayce’s wiring - both men shaped by combat, duty, and loss. Logan Marshall-Green joins the cast of Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals.(Instagram/elemgy/lukegrimes)

The show follows Kayce as he steps away from the Yellowstone Ranch and into the boots of a U.S. Marshal, bringing his skills as both a cowboy and Navy SEAL to a job that blurs the line between order and chaos in rural Montana. The spinoff scored a 13-episode order from CBS and is set to premiere mid-season in 2025–2026 on Sunday nights.

Marshall-Green adds more grit to Sheridan’s world

This casting is not just for name value. Marshall-Green brings serious chops. You have seen him get dirty in Upgrade, mysterious in Prometheus, and deadly in The Invitation, reports Variety. He has done big studio work like Spider-Man: Homecoming and gone indie with equal weight. He is even part of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey.

Now, he enters Taylor Sheridan’s growing empire. With Spencer Hudnut writing the first episode and Greg Yaitanes in the director’s chair, the show’s creative team is aiming for something sharp, fast, and loaded with emotional fallout. Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, and a small army of producers are backing it under MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. No fluff here - this one’s built for blood, brotherhood, and the price of justice.

The Dutton universe keeps growing

Y: Marshals adds yet another layer to Sheridan’s interconnected Yellowstone world, which already includes hits like 1883, 1923, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. But this spinoff’s structure - focused on Kayce in a tactical U.S. Marshals role - feels different.

As per Variety, Grimes will also serve as a producer, stepping deeper into the character he has been with since day one.

Marshall-Green is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, CAA, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher LLP.

FAQs:

Is 6666 a spin-off of Yellowstone?

Yes, 6666 is another Taylor Sheridan-created spin-off set in the Yellowstone universe, focusing on the legendary Texas ranch.

What are the two spin-offs from Yellowstone?

The first two spin-offs are 1883 and 1923, which explore the Dutton family’s early generations.

Which order to watch Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923?

You can watch in release order, but for the story timeline, start with 1883, then 1923, and follow with Yellowstone.

Is Yellowstone getting a third prequel series called 1944?

Yes, 1944 is reportedly in development as another chapter in the Dutton saga, though details are still under wraps.