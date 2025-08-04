How Landman fits into the Yellowstone universe: Billy Bob Thornton explains

Landman marks another ambitious project from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. However, fans might be wondering just how, if at all, it ties into his sprawling Western universe. Landman is based on Christian Wallace's acclaimed podcast Boomtown and set against the gritty backdrop of West Texas oil fields. Taylor Sheridan's Landman, based on the Boomtown podcast, explores the Texas oil industry without direct ties to Yellowstone.(@landmanpplus/X)

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, star Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the character of Tommy Norris, shed light on whether the series shares DNA with Yellowstone or stands entirely on its own.

Are Taylor Sheridan's Landman and Yellowstone connected?

There is no direct connection between Landman and Yellowstone, and Screen Rant confirmed that the two shows do not take place in the same world. However, there is a thematic similarity between the shows that come from the creative mind of Sheridan.

While Yellowstone explores the dynamics of land, family, and power in Montana, Landman dives into the competitive world of the Texas oil industry. Both shows highlight ambition, conflict, and the changing face of the American heartland, which reflects Sheridan's interest in power, legacy, and identity, as per NME.

Billy Bob Thornton explains the tie between Landman and Yellowstone

Thornton explained to Screen Rant, “Well, I think one thing that’s similar would be that it’s about the people, and the sort of inside workings of what’s going on with them all.” He continued, “I can’t stress enough that this is not just a show saying, ‘Hey, look, this is the oil business.’ It’s about people and what we do in life, whether good or bad.”

The 70-year-old actor added, “I think Taylor has a handle on human behavior, and I think in that way, they're similar.”

Lamdman Season 2 is scheduled to drop on November 17, 2025, as confirmed by Paramount+. Meanwhile, the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is now streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The series will conclude with its final episode set to premiere on December 15.