Paramount confirms Landman Season 2: Release date, cast, plot and more

Paramount+ has officially locked in a premiere date for Landman Season 2: November 17, 2025. The confirmation, as reported by Primetimer, came with more than just a release date. It also included fresh casting news and a few early hints about where the story is headed next in Taylor Sheridan’s West Texas oil drama. Landman Season 2 drops this November.(Instagram/landmanplus)

The series debuted in 2024 and quickly picked up steam, thanks to its sharp writing, tense pacing, and a lead performance from Billy Bob Thornton that critics called one of his best in years. Its grounded portrayal of life in the high-pressure oil business struck a chord with viewers, turning Landman into a breakout hit for Paramount+.

Now, with Season 2 set to arrive in November, new episodes will roll out weekly, giving fans plenty to look forward to as the story digs deeper into the power plays, personal fallout, and shifting alliances in oil country.

Landman Season 2 cast

Thornton is back in the lead role as Tommy Norris, a sharp and seasoned crisis manager caught between corporate giants and working-class communities deep in oil country. Joining him once again are Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland, all continuing the roles they played in Season 1.

The big casting headline this time? Demi Moore has signed on in what is being described as a major role. Prime Times also notes that Jon Hamm is expected to join the show, though Paramount has not disclosed any details about his character just yet.

Season 2 will continue drawing inspiration from Boomtown, the podcast that first shed light on the real-life power struggles, dirty deals, and human stories behind America’s oil boom. The show has kept close to its source material so far, and that seems likely to continue.

Landman Season 2 plot

Paramount has not dropped an official synopsis, but Sheridan fans know the drill. Season 2 will likely pick up right where the first left off, with Tommy deep in conflict. With the oil companies tightening their grip and residents pushing back, the tension’s set to rise.

Season 2 is expected to bring more legal clashes, rising political stakes, and ethically complicated decisions set once again in the oil fields of West Texas.

Sheridan, who built his reputation with Yellowstone and 1883, continues to explore the intersection of power, money, and human cost. Early signs suggest Landman will follow that same approach in its second season. Landman returns on November 17, 2025, on Paramount+, with new episodes streaming weekly.

FAQs

Is Landman based on a true story?

It's inspired by real events and people, based on the Boomtown podcast, which explores the West Texas oil industry.

Is Andy Garcia in Landman?

No, Andy Garcia is not part of the cast for Landman.

Is there going to be a Plunderer season 2?

As of now, there’s no official confirmation of Plunderer Season 2.

Is Landman on Hulu?

No, Landman is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.