Landman Season 2 cast revealed: Guy Burnet, Miriam Silverman to star in Paramount+ series

Oppenheimer star Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman, best known for her role in Your Friends and Neighbors, will star in the upcoming season of drama series Landman, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman is set in the world of the West Texas oil fields. The first season premiered last November, with the finale airing in January 2025. The drama was officially renewed for a second season back in March. Guy Burnet will be seen as Charlie Newsom, an oil and gas engineer, in Landman Season 2(REUTERS)

Landman Season 2: Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman join cast

Burnet and Silverman have joined the cast for Season 2. They will star alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott and Ali Larter among others. Set around the world of oil rigs, the series is touted to be a modern-day story about fortune seekers. It is based on Boomtown, a podcast available in 11 parts.

According to the showrunners, Ladman is the story of “roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” per the outlet. Guy Burnet will portray Charlie Newsom, an oil and gas engineer.

The British-American actor is famous for his role as chemical engineer George Eltenton in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. Some of his other projects include Pitch Perfect 3, Two Jacks, Dead for a Dollar and Jacob's Ladder.

Among his upcoming works are Reykjavík as well as The Beast with Samuel L Jackson. Meanwhile, Miriam Silverman has joined Landman Season 2 as Greta Stidham, who has been described as an “intimidating university admissions counselor” by Deadline.

She is famous for her roles in shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Blacklist and Bad Education. Silverman bagged the Best Featured Actress in a Play trophy at the 2023 Tony Awards for her role as Mavis in the Broadway production of The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window. She can currently be seen on the series Your Friends and Neighbors, which is gearing up for its second Season.

FAQs:

1. How to watch Season 2 of Landman?

It is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

2. How many episodes of Landman are on Paramount Plus?

In total, there were 10 episodes in Season 1.

3. Does Taylor Sheridan play a role in Landman?

No, Sheridan is co-creator along with Christian Wallace.

4. Is Landman based on a true story?

It is based on the podcast Boomtown.