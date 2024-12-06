Menu Explore
Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont comes out as non-binary and reveals new name

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 06, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont shared the update through Instagram. It is mentioned that they now go by "they/them" pronouns.

Oppenheimer star Emma Dumont has made a significant personal announcement, coming out as non-binary. As part of this journey, Emma has also shared that they are now going by a new name. Also read: Emma D'Arcy, Cara Delevingne, Emma Corrin: Non-binary celebrities who are pushing the boundaries of genderfluid fashion

Emma Dumont now goes as Nick Dumont.
Emma Dumont now goes as Nick Dumont.

Emma Dumont comes out

The update came through Instagram when the Oppenheimer star changed their pronouns and name on their bio. Now, it is mentioned that Emma’s new name is Nick, writing they now go by "they/them" pronouns instead of "she/her”.

TMZ reached out to the actor’s representative about the same, who confirmed the news. "They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” said the publicist.

The Insta bio.
The Insta bio.

When it comes to social media, Emma, now Nick, posted multiple times in recent weeks. They dropped selfies and other pictures in various posts. However, they never really addressed their recent coming out. Emma has never opened up about her sexuality as well in public as well.

More about the career

Emma, now Nick, was born in Washington and started the journey in the acting world as a kid. They began ballet training at age 3 and started performing in community theatre at age 6.

In recent years, Emma's career has taken off. They scored big with meaty roles in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Marvel's TV series The Gifted. They got international attention last year after starring as Robert Oppenheimer's sister-in-law Jackie in the blockbuster hit Oppenheimer, which was directed by Christopher Nolan. Up next, they will be seen in The New Me, which doesn't have a release date yet. That being said, it is not clear if they will credited as "Emma Dumont” or the new name.

