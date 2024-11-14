By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway Billy Bob Thornton figured out oil industry for 'Landman' show

LOS ANGELES, - Billy Bob Thornton enjoyed learning more about the oil industry for his role in the television series “Landman” as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive for an oil company in West Texas.

“I had no idea how many things we use are made from oil,” he said.

“The thing about this is, it's not pro-oil or anti-oil. It just presents sort of the facts,” he added.

“Landman,” distributed by Paramount and premiering on Sunday, explores the inner workings of the petroleum industry through Norris' eyes.

The “Fargo” actor’s character handles issues that arise within oil production, including staffing, engineering logistics, and legal cases.

However, after a number of unfortunate incidents, including a stolen plane being used for drug trafficking and a faulty pump exploding, Tommy finds himself dealing with problems from all sides, including being investigated by his own company.

His woes are amplified by the arrival of his estranged daughter Ainsley Norris, played by Michelle Randolph, and explosive ex-wife Angela, played by Ali Larter, as well as his son Cooper Norris, played by Jacob Lofland, who insists on joining the family business.

The show is written and directed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and is based on the "Boomtown" podcast by Christian Wallace, who helped Sheridan make the show.

“It's the ups and downs, ins and outs, the good, the bad, the ugly of the oil business,” Thornton said.

However, he emphasized that at its core the show is mainly about the relationships of its characters and how they’re affected by the oil industry.

“The thing about the Tommy Norris character is that I just played him like me if I were in the oil business, you know, which I kind of do in everything I do,” Thornton said.

“It's like you have to put most of yourself into it. But the great news is, there was a natural chemistry with the people already,” he added.

Wallace said at the Tuesday premiere at Paramount Studios that he hopes viewers gain insight into an industry on which the world relies.

"I hope that this is kind of a glimpse into the lives of the men and the women out in West Texas who kind of literally risk their life and limb to power the world and so, yeah, you know, I hope it starts some conversations," Wallace said. Paramount Global

