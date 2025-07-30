Did South Park get canceled after Trump episode? Paramount drops new teaser amid rumors

Amid claims of cancelation after an explosive episode on President Donald Trump sparked massive backlash, Paramount's animated show, South Park, has teased a new episode - dispelling rumors that it is going to get canceled. The next episode (Season 27, Episode 2) of South Park will air on August 6, Tuesday. Far-right influencer Charlie Kirk is featured in the August 6 episode of South Park.(@charliekirk11/ X)

The Episode 1 of Season 27, which aired on July 23, featured President Trump naked in bed with Satan. It sparked a backlash, with even the White House slamming the episode. Notably, at the end of Episode 1, series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were seen waiting for some doomsday, indicating that the series could soon come to an end.

The ending, featuring the real voice actors of the show, sparked speculation that it could be canceled owing to the criticism of Trump and the pressure from Paramount. However, as of now, South Park is set to continue, with the teaser of Episode 2 dropping on Tuesday, August 6.

Here's the trailer:

How to watch South Park Season 27, Episode 2?

The Season 27, Episode 2 of South Park will air at 10 p.m, Eastern Time / 9 pm Central Time on Comedy Central on August 6, Tuesday. It will air on Paramount+ the next day, i.e. August 7, Wednesday, at around 6 pm. ET / 3 AM PT.

Upcoming South Park Episode Features Charlie Kirk

The second Episode of South Park's season 27 reportedly features far-right influencer Charlie Kirk. A scene, reportedly containing Kirk, went viral, and Kirk himself changed his profile picture with the supposed animated version of himself.

"New profile picture," he captioned the post:

South Park episodes are usually released every week, but after no episode was released, rumors circulated that the show could be canceled.