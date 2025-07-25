South Park Donald Trump controversy: All the times show has made fun of president

South Park is back in the news, this time for making fun of President Donald Trump. The long-running animated show was just renewed for 50 more episodes. The makers, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, recently reached a $1.5 billion deal to stream all episodes of the satirical show on Paramount+. South Park’s Season 27 premiere drew the ire of the White House for its comments about Trump. South Park's Season 27 premiered after a two-and-a-half-year break, featuring President Donald Trump in bed with Satan.(@SouthPark/X, (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson))

Co-creator Trey Parker responded to the White House’s criticism of the show at San Diego's Comic-Con International. He replied, “We're terribly sorry,” adding a comic stare to the camera and fans. But Season 27 is not the first time South Park has made fun of Trump. Here are all the times the show took potshots at the US President.

Season 27 Episode 1 - Sermon on the Mount

The latest installment of South Park took shots at Trump and his settlement with Paramount. It also referenced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s late-night show. The episode is a jaw-dropping takedown of Trump and his policies and even shows him in bed with Satan and with comically small genitals. The episode references Trump’s alleged closeness to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well. “It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan tells the character about the Epstein case, as per CNN.

Season 19 Episode 2 - Where My Country Gone?

The episode was a takedown of Trump’s immigration policies. The show parodied Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his rhetoric around building a wall on the US-Mexico border to control illegal immigration. According to IMDb, the episode sees Garrison decide he wants to build a wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of South Park. Garrison's slogan, "Where My Country Gone?" and his baseball cap are a nod to "Make America Great Again.”

Season 20 Episode 1 - Member Berries

The show was centered around Donald Trump and the controversy about NFL player Colin Kaepernick taking the knee. South Park did not hesitate to skewer Trump again, with Garrison’s dialogue recalling Trump’s repeated promises to deport all undocumented immigrants. Garrison or Giant Douche is running in an election and later seemingly figures out he has no idea how to run a country if he wins. In the end, he decides to help his opponent win, Deadline reported.

Season 20 Episode - 7 Oh, Jeez

This episode was originally titled The Very First Gentleman, on the assumption that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidential election. The showrunners made last moment changes to Donald Trump's victory in the election. The episode was centered around Denmark's war against online trolls, but the sub-plot about Garrison’s victory and the Gentleman’s Club made it a hit.

Season 20 Episode 8 - Members Only

Focusing on the aftermath of Garrison becoming the president, South Park once again sets its sights on Donald Trump. Garrison returns to South Park with revenge on his mind. The show’s homage to Darth Vader and an off-key rendition of The Imperial March added a hilarious touch to the plot. The plot was all about how the backlash to political correctness helped fuel Trump’s rise, IGN reported. Interestingly, Elon Musk had a cameo in this episode as well.

Season 20 Episode 9 - Not Funny

The episode sees Garrison focus on launching a nuclear strike on Denmark, due to pressure from Mr. Slave. The duo shared a phone call, with Slave’s profanity-laden insults a medium for South Park to go all-out against Trump, Rolling Stone reported.

Season 20 Episode 10- The End of Serialization as We Know It

The plot centers around troll culture. The End of Serialization as We Know It also uses an equation, Trevor’s axiom, to explain Donald Trump’s rise to power. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the equation shows that the aim behind trolling is not to hurt an individual but to annoy a larger group, which then picks a fight with another set of individuals who don’t agree with them, setting off a chain of hate and anger. Garrison replies, “That sorta sounds like how I got elected.”

Season 21 Episode 2 - Put It Down

This episode of South Park shows Garrison aggressively tweeting against North Korea, mimicking Trump’s behavior post the 2016 election.

FAQs:

What is South Park?

It is a long-running animated satirical series.

What is the controversy around South Park’s new season?

The season 27 premiere took potshots at Donald Trump, drawing the attention of the White House.

Has South Park been renewed?

Yes, it has been renewed for five more years at Comedy Central.