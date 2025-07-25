Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

White House seeks fines from Harvard, top universities over antisemitism: Report

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 04:58 pm IST

The White House is seeking fines from several universities it says failed to stop antisemitism on campus.

The White House is seeking fines from several universities it says failed to stop antisemitism on campus, including from Harvard University, in exchange for access to federal funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Wite House seeks fine from Harvard University(AP/ Reuters)
Wite House seeks fine from Harvard University(AP/ Reuters)

The administration is in talks with several universities, including Cornell, Duke, Northwestern and Brown, the person told WSJ, though it sees striking a deal with Harvard as a key target.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / White House seeks fines from Harvard, top universities over antisemitism: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On