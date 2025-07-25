White House seeks fines from Harvard, top universities over antisemitism: Report

The White House is seeking fines from several universities it says failed to stop antisemitism on campus, including from Harvard University, in exchange for access to federal funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Wite House seeks fine from Harvard University(AP/ Reuters)

The administration is in talks with several universities, including Cornell, Duke, Northwestern and Brown, the person told WSJ, though it sees striking a deal with Harvard as a key target.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.