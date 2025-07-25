South Park co-creator hits back with three-word response after White House slams Trump depiction

South Park co-creator Trey Parker has responded to backlash from the White House after the show's latest episode depicted a nude Donald Trump in bed with Satan. The controversial scene aired during the premiere of the show's 27th season on Wednesday, marking a bold return following the creators’ massive £1.19 billion ($1.5 billion) deal with Paramount. Following backlash from the White House over a nude Trump portrayal in South Park's Season 27 premiere, co-creator Trey Parker humorously apologized. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: South Park skewers Trump over Epstein files, puts him in bed with Satan in blistering premiere episode

South Park co-creator's response to anger from the White House

Following the premiere of South Park's Season 27 premiere episode on Wednesday, the White House blasted the jibe against the President and branded it as a "fourth-rate show... with uninspired ideas."

Parker, along with Matt Stone, who created South Park in 1997, responded to the backlash during the Comedy Central animation panel at San Diego's Comic-Con International. Reacting to the anger from the White House over the South Park-Trump episode, the co-creator deadpanned, "We're terribly sorry," adding a comic stare to the camera and fans, as reported by The Mirror US.

In the episode, Trump sues all residents of South Park for challenging the presence of series regular Jesus Christ, the president was depicted naked in bed with Satan with comically small genitals, and aimed at tariff policies with Canada and the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late night show.

In the premiere episode, Jesus said, “You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount. Do you really want to end up like Colbert?”

Also Read: JD Vance opens up about last promise to Hulk Hogan he can no longer fulfill

White House furious with South Park

In a blistering statement, a spokesperson for the White House said, "This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."