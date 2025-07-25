JD Vance opens up about last promise to Hulk Hogan he can no longer fulfill

Vice President JD Vance has paid tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan following his sudden death on Thursday at the age of 71. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. In an emotional statement, Vance shared the final promise he made to the WWE icon, one he now admits he’ll never be able to keep. Vice President JD Vance honored Hulk Hogan, recalling their last meeting and a promise to share drinks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Also Read: Trump pays tribute as 'great friend' Hulk Hogan dies at 71: 'He was MAGA all the way...'

Vance shares his promise to Hulk Hogan in tribute

In his tribute on X, Vance described the WWE star as the “great American icon" who was one of the key figures he "truly admired as a kid". He then reminisced about his promise to Hogan the last time they met. In his post, he wrote, “The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.”

Hogan's health has been at the heart of several rumors, with her wife, Sky, insisting that he had a “strong heart” and denied that him being in a coma, as reported by The Irish Star. He went into cardiac arrest following complications from a recent cervical surgery.

Last year, Hogan shared with Logan Paul during an appearance for the latter's Impaulsive Podcast that the WWE star had undergone 25 surgeries between 2015 and 2024. He said, "I’ve had 10 back surgeries. Both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything."

Also Read: Hulk Hogan cause of death: Amid questions about neck surgery, new ‘brain dead’ claim surfaces

WWE's tribute to Hulk Hogan

Following the demise of Hogan, WWE issued a statement where the company wrote, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.” It further read, "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hogan was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 but was removed in 2015 following a racist scandal. However, he made a comeback and was re-inducted in 2020 as a member of the New World Order (NWO)