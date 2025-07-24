Trump pays tribute as 'great friend' Hulk Hogan dies at 71: 'He was MAGA all the way...'

President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to his "great friend" and wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, as the latter passed away at the age of 71. Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was an avid supporter of the POTUS and campaigned for him and Vice President JD Vance at various points in the run up to the 2024 US election. President Donald Trump (L, AP Photo) and Hulk Hogan campaigning for Trump (AFP)(AP and AFP)

Saying that Hogan was a "MAGA all the way," Trump remembered the times he took the stage seeking votes for him, including speaking at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 when the GOP formally endorsed Trump as the candidate.

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart."

"He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.

"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love," the Donald Trump added. "Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

How Did Hulk Hogan Die? What We Know

The death of Hulk Hogan was first reported by the entertainment news website, TMZ. The report said that an emergency was called in at the residence of Hogan in Clearwater Beach, Florida, early Thursday morning. The report cited operators to state that the call was regarding a "cardiac arrest" situation.

A paparazzi video of the incident at his home was obtained by TMZ, which showed medics and emergency responders trying to save his life before putting him on an ambulance and taking him to a local hospital.

Emergency responders told the outlet that they responded to the call at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:17 a.m., Clearwater Police Major Nate Burnside said. The cause of his death will be officially confirmed by the coroner's office in the days to come.