Hulk Hogan cause of death: Amid questions about neck surgery, new ‘brain dead’ claim surfaces

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, aged 71, passed away on Thursday, the WWE confirmed in a statement. TMZ Sports cited sources to report that 911 operators received a call for ‘cardiac arrest’ in the morning. Hogan was found dead in his Clearwater, Florida home. Now, questions about his neck surgery in May have surfaced, with one viral ‘brain dead’ claim doing the rounds on social media. Officials, however, are yet to provide a cause of death. Wrestler and body builder Hulk Hogan poses for photographers after arriving for the US premiere of the film "War of the Worlds,"(REUTERS)

Hogan's sudden death has reignited scrutiny over his recent health struggles, particularly a neck surgery in May.

Neck surgery and deathbed claims

Hulk Hogan was hospitalized earlier this year amid ongoing neck and back issues. The surgery sparked ‘deathbed’ speculation. However, the 71-year-old's representative confirmed to E! News on June 18 that there were ‘no reasons to panic’.

The rep said Hogan had problems with his back for years and underwent neck surgery. "The procedure has indeed been successful.”

Deathbed rumors first took off after YouTuber Bubba The Love Sponge claimed that the WWE legend was ‘in the hospital’ and ‘might not make it’. Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, also denied such rumors, saying his heart was ‘strong’ and he was recovering from the neck surgery.

Hulk Hogan had a history of over 25 surgeries, including back and knee replacements.

‘Brain dead’ claim emerges

Adding a layer of intrigue, social media posts on X have surfaced alleging Hogan was 'brain dead' after the May surgery.

One person posted a video of a man claiming that there was ‘something wrong’ with Hogan's heart and brain.

“According to this man, Hulk Hogan went in for surgery and came out brain d¢ad. Now, just days later, TMZ confirms: Hulk Hogan is DEAD at 71,” they said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Terry Gene Bollea Aka Hulk Hogan Went For A Surgery And Came Out Brain 🧠 Dead 😢 And After a small Time Frame Cardiac Arrest has claimed His life ⛓️‍💥💔,” another person tweeted.

At the time of writing this story, no confirmed cause of death has been reported. Officials are yet to comment on whether the surgery was linked to Hulk Hogan's death.