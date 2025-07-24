South Park skewers Trump over Epstein files, puts him in bed with Satan in blistering premiere episode

South Park returned to the television screens with Season 27 after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus on Wednesday. The series premiered with a fiery first episode as it depicted President Donald Trump in bed with Satan,a regular in the series. Key themes of the episode included government censorship, the death of wokeness, ChatGPT, and religion in the nation’s public schools, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter South Park's Season 27 premiered after a two-and-a-half-year break, featuring President Trump in bed with Satan.(@SouthPark/X, (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson))

Also Read: ‘The Crusades, Hitler... and Meghan?’: Family Guy roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage

South Park premiere depicts Trump in bed with Satan

The season 27 premiere, which was titled Sermon on the Mount, showed Cartman upset over his favourite radio show coming to an end, NPR. Meanwhile, Randy was struggling to stop Jesus Christ, another regular in the series, from taking over South Park Elementary, and amid all this, the President was busy scaring his enemies to notice what was happening around, as reported by Variety.

Things escalate when an angry mob storms Mr. Garrison's home, only to reveal that he has not been in office for years. The episode then cuts to the White House, where a talking head of Trump was causing chaos.

In the Oval Office, he was seen in a heated argument with Canada's Prime Minister, who asked him, “Why are you placing these new tariffs on Canada? What are you, some kind of dictator from the Middle East?” Trump quipped, ”You don’t want me to bomb you like I did Iraq!” The Prime Minister questioned, “I thought you just bombed Iran?” to which the President responded, ”I thought you just bombed Iran?”

A few moments later, the episode showed Trump naked in bed with Satan, insinuating to sleep with him. As Satan turned him down, he persisted, “Come on Satan, I’ve been working hard all day.” The devil snapped at him and said, “You haven’t been working! You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just fucking around.” However, the depiction of Trump did not back down and continued, “Come on Satan, you know you can’t resist this!” He then pulled down the blanket to show his comically small genitals, to which Satan responded, "I can’t even see anything, it’s so small.”

Also Read: Trump wants to rename term ‘Artificial Intelligence’: Here's the bizarre reason why

Satan confronts Trump about the Epstein files

Following another season, Trump comes back into bed with Satan, where the devil confronted him about his name appearing in the "Epstein list". Satan said, “It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax.”

By the end of the episode, the show also took a jab at the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well.