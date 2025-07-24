Trump wants to rename term ‘Artificial Intelligence’: Here's the bizarre reason why

President Donald Trump called for renaming Artificial Intelligence at a high-profile AI summit on Wednesday which was hosted by top tech leaders and investors including Al Czars' David Sucks. As he outlined his vision for US dominance in the sector by slashing key regulations, Trump urged the industry to opt for a new name and had a bizarre reason behind it. Trump wants to rename Artificial Intelligence because he doesn’t like the word ‘artificial’. (AP/PTI)(AP07_24_2025_000006A)(AP)

Trump's reason behind renaming Artificial Intelligence

In his address during the summit, Trump outlined his AI Action Plan aimed at rapidly boosting domestic AI development as part of a broader strategy to secure America's leadership in the tech race. He told the crowd, “Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I don't even like the name."

The president continued, "You know, I don't like anything that is artificial, so can we straighten that out, please?” as reported by the Irish Star. He added, “We should change the name. I actually mean that. I don't like the name artificial anything because it's not artificial. It's genius. It's pure genius.”

The news comes shortly after Trump faced backlash on social media for using AI without disclosure last week.

Trump expected to sign three executive orders related to AI

Trump's controversial AI strategy includes slashing key environmental regulations to speed up the construction of AI supercomputers and data mining centers. These facilities have often been criticized for their heavy environmental toll. The plan also aims to increase the US export of AI technologies.

In addition, Trump has aligned the agenda with demands from prominent tech donors who claim AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini exhibit liberal bias, using the initiative to further his broader anti-DEI and anti-woke policy push. He added that he will dismiss AI policies from the Biden era that evaluate risky AI technologies based on “misinformation, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and climate change.”

The president is expected to sign three AI-related executive orders, which come after he asked his tech advisors in January to formulate a plan to advance AI policies in six months.