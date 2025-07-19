‘The Crusades, Hitler... and Meghan?’: Family Guy roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in the crosshairs of satire once again, this time courtesy of Family Guy. In the latest episode of the long-running animated series, the couple is mocked in a time-travel gag that compares their marriage to Hitler and the Crusades. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the subjects of Family Guy's latest satire. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Simpsons predicted Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ fiasco? Here's the truth

Family Guy mocks Meghan and Prince Harry's marriage in recent episode

In the recent episode of Family Guy, which was aired by Fox News this week, Markle and Prince Harry were brutally mocked by the cartoon satire. The marriage dig came after Stewie and Brian time-travelled to meet author Mark Twain.

Brian said, “Doesn’t history pretty much suck? The Crusades, Hitler...,” when Stewie quipped, “Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle?” The shot then cuts to an animated version of Prince Harry sitting on a sofa as he complains, "Oh, again?"

Harry then turned to the audience and taunted, "Oh like all your wives are so much better?” This was not the first time, The Duke and Duckess were mocked by the Family Guy.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump's namesake grandson dethrone son Barron as tallest in family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry roast over Netflix deal

Back in 2023, Family Guy took an earlier jab at Prince Harry and Markle by mocking their lucrative Netflix deal. In the episode, the couple is seen relaxing poolside at a lavish mansion as a butler casually hands them a cheque for “millions... for no one knows what."

He then took a sip from his champagne and muttered, "Put it with the rest of them." While Markle received a ping on her phone and instructed Harry, "Babe, time to do our $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.”

In an apparent nod to Harry’s public criticism of the Royal Family, he responded, "I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense.”