Where was Landman Season 2 filmed? All locations from Billy Bob Thornton's sequel

Taylor Sheridan’s gritty oilfield saga Landman is striking black gold once again as it gears up for a highly anticipated second season on Paramount+. The show is based on Christian Wallace's acclaimed podcast Boomtown. The reports of the new sequel in production began rolling out earlier this year from North Texas and Oklahoma, as reported by Fort Worth Magazine. Taylor Sheridan's Landman returns for Season 2 on Paramount+, based on the Boomtown podcast.(@landmanpplus/X)

Landman Season 2 filming locations

Like Landman's storytelling, the filming schedule of the sequel is also evolving in real time. Since March, the cast and crew have been spotted in and around Fort Worth, including locations like filming at TCU, the First United Methodist Church in Springtown, and a few local businesses nearby.

On July 9, the productions made their stop at Jacksboro, where the local police station was given a makeover and turned into the Odessa Police Department. The location was also a backdrop as the crew filmed at Jacksboro’s Faith Community Hospital for a funeral sequence, as reported by Fort Worth Magazine.

While North Texas remained the primary filming location for Sheridan's next, the crew also crossed state borders briefly. In June, the production moved to Oklahoma to film casino scenes in Durant, which is two hours from Fort Worth. Primetimer and Men’s Journal, among other outlets, reported that there were calls seeking extras to fill in roles of gamblers, casino employees, and guests at Choctaw Casino & Resort.

About Landman Season 2

Paramount+ confirmed that Landman Season 2 will premiere on November 17, 2025, and the episodes will roll out weekly. In addition to Billy Bob Thornton, the viewers are also set to see familiar faces from Season 1, including Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, and Jacob Lofland reprising their roles.

However, the cast will also see some new additions for the sequel. Demi Moore is joining the cast in a major role. Prime Times reports that Jon Hamm is also expected to come on board, though Paramount+ has yet to reveal any details about their characters.