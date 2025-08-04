Spider-Man: Brand New Day - All villains set to appear in new MCU movie; powers explained

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is currently filming, and fans can't keep calm as Tom Holland is set to don the beloved webslinger's suit again. Sony Pictures already gave viewers a sneak peak, with a 23-second video. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026, with Tom Holland reprising his role as the web-slinging hero.(X/@notgwendalupe)

Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans – always known for their keen eye for detail – have shared clips from the movie's filming on social media, one of which shows Peter Parker go up against the Punisher. Yes! Jon Bernthal's no-nonsense vigilante, Punisher, from the ‘Daredevil’ series, and the eponymous spin-off will finally make its way to the big screen.

However, we all know Punisher has a code of conduct, even if killing comes all too easy to the former military man. That said, Spider-Man has a host of enemies, and Punisher might not be the worst of the lot. Here is a list of all villains we know of who are set to appear in the upcoming film.

The Hulk

Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk or Bruce Banner in the new Spider-Man movie. Now, you might be thinking, how does an Avenger end up being a Spider-Man villain? However, the webslinger and the expert smasher have clashed numerous times in comic books – like Amazing Spider-Man #328.

Mostly, they clash when their understanding of situations are different, or if either is under mind control. Hulk's strengths obviously remain his brute force and unmatched power, all stemming from the gamma radiation experiment gone wrong. Spider-Man, though nowhere close in terms of power, is super agile, and way more intelligent, making for fascinating match-ups.

The Punisher

The Punisher, despite his motives, has often gone up against superheroes, as the Daredevil series showed as well. Trained in hand-to-hand combat, a crack shot, with meticulous planning and an unbelievable tolerance to pain, the Punisher is not someone to be trifled with. Of course, Spider-Man with his super sense can dodge most bullets or shots the Punisher would throw at the webslinger.

Nonetheless, this would be a more evenly matched battle in terms of wits, and it remains to be seen if Punisher ultimately comes around to Spider-Man's point of view, just like he's now taken to helping Daredevil in Born Again.

However, there is also a chance that the Punisher and Spider-Man might be teaming up to fight the Hulk. Rumors about it have been doing the rounds, but it remains to be seen whether this pairing comes to be.

The Scorpion

Michael Mando (Nacho from ‘Better Call Saul’) will be reprising his role as Scorpion. We first saw Mando's villainous character Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and there was a Sinister Six tease when he met Michael Keaton's Vulture in prison. However, nothing materialized till now.

While it remains to be seen if Vulture too appears, Gargan's Scorpion could prove to be a well-matched foe for Spider-Man, causing all kinds of problems.

Scorpion's powers come from the suit, and include durability, agility, and strength, not to mention the many substances including venom that Scorpion's stinger can inject.

Tombstone

The criminal mastermind is not just an enemy of Spider-Man but Daredevil as well. Born Lonnie Thompson Lincoln, Tombstone was bullied initially for being an African-American albino. Eventually, exposure to experimental gas Diox-3 made him the way he is.

He got his name for the many lives he's taken, and is known for skilled hand-to-hand combat and durability, even when shot at. Given Spider-Man's strength this would be an evenly matched combat.

Tarantula

Spider-Man doesn't actually take on a spider here, but rather a human villain who relies on his combat skills, tactics, and weaponry.

Various people have donned the Tarantula mantle in comics, so it remains to be seen which version the MCU decides to bring onto the screen. However, Tarantula and Spider-Man have had some feisty match-ups in the comics, and we could see more of the same on screen.

Boomerang

Frederick Myers or Boomerang uses his suit, a set of boots that lets him fly, and – you guessed it – boomerangs to get up to all kinds of mischief.

He's been a recurring villain in Spider-Man comics, not to be confused with the Captain Boomerang of DC Comics, who you might have seen in ‘Suicide Squad’.

Ramrod

Ramrod was first introduced in 1973's Daredevil #103, and was a construction crew worker who suffered a grave injury. Kerwin Broderick and Moondragon, the two villains, turned him into a half-man, half-cyborg, to do their bidding.

Ramrod's powers include super strength, enhanced speed and durability, and a nigh indestructible skull. Ramrod is likely to be a lower tier villain Spidey exchanges blows with.

Notably, the inclusion of Ramrod, Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion were reported by known movie scooper Daniel Richtman. Further, while we do know who the villain are, there is no assurance of who will be the main villain pulling the strings. As things stand, it could be either Scorpion or Tombstone, both of who work in a more organized crime setup. However, we will only finally know when more details are out.

