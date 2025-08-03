Tom Holland breaks his silence on rumours that he is the next James Bond: 'It's the pinnacle of working in our industry'

Hollywood star Tom Holland has finally broken his silence on rumours that he is joining the James Bond franchise. Over the last few days, several reports have claimed that the Spider-Man star is in the running to be the next 007, and has been listed as a ‘frontrunner’ by many. Tom Holland has been rumoured to be tapped for the lead role in the upcoming James Bond film.

During a conversation with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on his YouTube channel, Tom was asked about the Bond reports. “Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day,” he said. The actor shared that he would love the opportunity to play James Bond someday. “Every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive; I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have,” said Tom.

Several actors, including Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson, have been rumoured to be frontrunners for the part.

The James Bond franchise is being rebooted after the IP was taken over by Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year. Set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, the film is currently in development and is expected to bring aboard the next 007 after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021.

Not much is known about the next James Bond film or its casting. With Villeneuve currently busy with Dune: Messiah, it is unlikely that the film will begin production soon. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

But before that Tom will be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fourth solo film as Marvel's web-slinging superhero. The first look of the Marvel and Sony co-production was unveiled on Saturday. Filming is currently underway in Glasgow. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31, 2026.

(With ANI inputs)