'Tom Holland' rides a tank as Glasgow turns into NY in leaked video from Spider-Man Brand New Day shoot. Watch

A day after the makers dropped the first look teaser of Tom Holland in a new suit for the upcoming film- Spider-Man: Brand New Day, new visuals of the shoot have now surfaced on social media. Filming for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has begun, with Glasgow being transformed into New York, as reported by Glasgow Times. Tom Holland is all set to return as Spider-Man in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Invision)

Glasgow turns into New York for shoot

In the visuals that have emerged from Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, Tom Holland's stunt double was seen performing an action scene on top of an armoured vehicle resembling a tank. The camera equipment was placed in a car that raced in front, while the vehicle followed on the street. Another vehicle, which was used as part of the action scene, was seen overturning on the right lane as the tank zoomed by.

Hundreds of fans were seen keenly taking pictures and videos of the shooting sequence. The Dollhaus Family, a nail salon situated on the same street where the shooting took place, shared the visuals in a video on their official Instagram account. The caption read, “A Marvel-lous view from the studio. 😏 Spiderman is currently filming outside our window so please make sure you leave plenty time for getting here.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Glasgow changed into New York street is just so cool!” Another said, “The car flipping is so cool!!” “Omg I live right there, how amazing!” said a second fan. “Wow… is that the stunt double? Wish we get to see Tom Holland soon here!” wished another fan in the comments section.

Apart from Tom as the titular character, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the film. Sadie Sink was also confirmed to join the cast. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the latest Spider-Man film. The plot details of the fourth instalment haven’t been revealed. It is slated to release on July 31, 2026.