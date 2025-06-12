The Diplomat Season 3 trailer gives first look at Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn. Watch

Good news for The Diplomat fans as the highly anticipated Season 3 teaser is here. Don’t know about you, but we just can’t keep calm. One of the major highlights? A mini West Wing reunion as Bradley Whitford joins the cast for the role of Todd Penn, husband to Allison Janney’s newly appointed President Grace Penn. Netflix releases The Diplomat Season 3 trailer(Netflix)

The teaser gives a first look at Whitford in action, as he is seen embracing Janney’s character and later sharing scenes with Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler. There is also a moment where Todd and Kate are in a pool, both eyeing each other cautiously.

The latest season will pick up right after Season 2’s intense finale. Kate Wyler had just found out that Grace Penn might have been behind an attack on a British warship. And things escalated quickly when the US President Rayburn died suddenly, pushing Grace into the Oval Office.

Returning cast members include Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. The new faces are Bradley Whitford, Celia Imrie, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval.

The Diplomat: Season 3 release window

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat is a political drama that mixes international stakes with personal tensions. While there is no exact release date yet, Netflix confirmed the eight-episode season will premiere this fall.

The Diplomat Seasons 1 and 2: Recap

In Season 1, Keri Russell's Kate Wyler was sent to the UK as the US ambassador. She had to navigate tricky political waters while dealing with personal drama, especially with her husband Hal, played by Rufus Sewell.

Season 2 turned things up a notch. A surprise attack on a British warship raised suspicions, and by the end, we learned that Grace Penn may have played a role in it. Just as things were heating up, President Rayburn died, putting Grace in power and setting up a tense road ahead.

FAQs

1. Who plays the new character Todd Penn in The Diplomat: Season 3?

Bradley Whitford joins the cast as Todd Penn, the first gentleman.

2. When will The Diplomat Season 3 be released?

Netflix has confirmed it will release in fall 2025, but no exact date yet.

3. Who is the new US president in The Diplomat: Season 3?

Allison Janney’s character, Grace Penn, becomes president after Rayburn's death.

4. How many episodes are in The Diplomat: Season 3?

Season 3 will have eight episodes.